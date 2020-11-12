A 20-year celebration: TADA Theatre hosts 'This is the Moment,' starring Steven C. Rich

Steven C. Rich planned on becoming a classical singer when he stepped onto the campus at Nebraska Wesleyan about 20 years ago.

And then he met Bob and Cris Rook, who were on the verge of launching TADA Theatre, and his focus quickly changed to musical theater.

He was with TADA from the start and performed many times with the production company while at Wesleyan.

And over the course of the next decade or so, the Lincoln native graduated and moved to New York, where he landed roles in several traveling Broadway musical tours.

But when there were breaks in his schedule, he always found his way back to Lincoln to sneak in a performance with TADA.

"TADA has always been special to me," he said. "I think the best part of TADA is how it reaches out to the community. It's a big part of the community and does some good in the world."

This weekend, as TADA celebrates its 20th anniversary with a long-awaited production, it seems only natural that Rich would be the headliner.

"This is the Moment" — named for the iconic song in "Jekyll and Hyde, the Musical," the first show TADA performed in 2000 — is a musical celebration of the theater's first 20 years.