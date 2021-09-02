311 to livestream Pinewood Bowl concert

But the band, which took its name from the police radio code for indecent exposure, became a Lincoln group when Hexum and some of his bandmates moved to the Capital City to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Hexum called it a “half-assed” attempt at education that ended when the band released its first album, “Dammit” in 1990. After two more records on its own label, 311 moved to California to take a shot at landing a deal on a major label.

Signed to Capricorn Records in late 1992, 311 brought in its signature mix of rap, rock and reggae that Hexum told the Journal Star in 2017, was a result of growing up in Nebraska.

“We came up at a time when grunge was really big,” he said. “I respected that music. But for me, it wasn’t funky enough, to only have a rock influence felt very limiting to me. There were bands in California -- the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Fishbone -- that had a funky sound and they inspired us. But we had a separate mix with the dancehall reggae.

“Growing up in Nebraska, geographically, we’re in the middle. But it seemed like musically, we were in the middle, too, with very long arms to reach out and pull in reggae from Jamaica, hip-hop from New York, punk from L.A., grunge from Seattle and bring them together.”