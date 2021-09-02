311 to livestream Pinewood Bowl concert

311 knows that plenty of people who want to see them don’t feel comfortable going to a show with thousands of others in the midst of the COVID-19 resurgence.
So the band has gone back to the days of lockdown by offering fans a way to see them perform without going to the venue -- via a livestream on 311 Streamsystem, the platform the band debuted in last October.
The livestreamed shows, which are filmed with multiple high-definition cameras and utilize sound from the soundboard, resumed last weekend in Boston. Saturday’s show from Wilmington, North Carolina, will be streamed as will Wednesday’s concert at Pinewood Bowl.
“We want to offer our fans the option to see shows throughout the course of the tour, or for fans who may not be ready to attend mass gathering events yet,” 311 singer Nick Hexum said in a news release. “We look to create varied setlists to also keep each show special in its own way. So here’s a chance to rock with us from the comfort of your own living room! Rock on!”
The Lincoln show is being billed as “homecoming show in the band’s original home state.”
The five members of 311 grew up together in Omaha -- Hexum, guitarist Tim Mahoney and drummer Chad Sexton went to Westside High School. Bassist Aaron “P-Nut” Wills and turntablist/vocalist Doug “SA” Martinez went to Bryan High School.
But the band, which took its name from the police radio code for indecent exposure, became a Lincoln group when Hexum and some of his bandmates moved to the Capital City to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Hexum called it a “half-assed” attempt at education that ended when the band released its first album, “Dammit” in 1990. After two more records on its own label, 311 moved to California to take a shot at landing a deal on a major label.
Signed to Capricorn Records in late 1992, 311 brought in its signature mix of rap, rock and reggae that Hexum told the Journal Star in 2017, was a result of growing up in Nebraska.
“We came up at a time when grunge was really big,” he said. “I respected that music. But for me, it wasn’t funky enough, to only have a rock influence felt very limiting to me. There were bands in California -- the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Fishbone -- that had a funky sound and they inspired us. But we had a separate mix with the dancehall reggae.
“Growing up in Nebraska, geographically, we’re in the middle. But it seemed like musically, we were in the middle, too, with very long arms to reach out and pull in reggae from Jamaica, hip-hop from New York, punk from L.A., grunge from Seattle and bring them together.”
“Music,” 311’s major label debut came out in 1993, followed the next year by “Grassroots” then, the 1995 self-titled breakthrough album that contained the hits “Down” and “All Mixed Up.”
Album No. 4, “Translator,” debuted in the Top 10 in 1997 and sold more than 1 million copies, establishing 311 as a top selling act and setting the most successful rock band to ever come out of Nebraska off on decades of annual touring.
Forced off the road by the coronavirus pandemic, which washed out its 30th anniversary tour last year, 311 came up with the 311 Streamsystem, where they performed their first six albums over in six monthly concerts from their Hive Studios in Los Angeles.
On Wednesday, they’ll be performing from the amphitheater in the Pioneers Park, with 4,000 or so in attendance.
“The livestreams have been great, but nothing compares to having our fans there in person rocking out with us,” Hexum said in a statement. “We know it’s going to feel electric when we take the stage each night and see everyone celebrating with us.”
Tickets for Wednesday’s show are $35 to $90 and are available at ticketmaster.com. The live stream is available at 311streamsystem.com.
