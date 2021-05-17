311, Shinedown and Jamey Johnson to play Pinewood Bowl this summer

Shinedown will be joined on the bill by The Struts, one of the best new rock bands, and Zero 9:36. Tickets for the show are $41 to $130 and go on sale at noon Friday at ticketmaster.com and on the Ticketmaster app.

Johnson’s concert was originally slated to be a 2020 Lincoln on the Streets show but was postponed to this year by the pandemic.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We’ve been thinking about moving it to Pinewood to make it easier, socially distanced and all those things,” said ASM-Lincoln general manager Tom Lorenz. “They probably could have done it on the streets in August, with the DHMs that will be in effect then. But we didn’t know where the DHMs would be before it was moved to the bowl.”

The heir to the outlaw country tradition established by Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings and Billy Joe Shaver, Johnson has performed in Lincoln multiple times, including a Pinnacle Bank Arena opening slot with Lynyrd Skynyrd and shows at the Bourbon Theatre, which presents the Lincoln on the Streets series.

The Johnson show will be a general admission, seated show, with about 4,000 tickets available. Tickets for the show, which will be opened by Whiskey Myers, are $35 and are available at ticketmaster.com or on the Ticketmaster app.