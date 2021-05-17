311 set to play Pinewood Bowl in September as Jamey Johnsno show moves there in June

311 will return to Lincoln, where it was based 30 years ago, to play Pinewood Bowl on Sept. 8, and Jamey Johnson will play the first show of the summer at the Pioneers Park amphitheater on June 11.
The most successful rock band to come out of Nebraska, 311 will bring its mix of rock, reggae and rap back to Lincoln for the first time since it played the first Lincoln on the Streets concert outside Pershing Center in 2017.
The Sept. 8 show is part of the band’s “Live from the Ride” tour, a name that’s a play on “Live from the Hive” the live streaming series that the band played from its Hive Studio in California over the last year.
“We’re thrilled to get back on the road and feel that live-show energy that both the band and our fans have been craving,” 311 vocalist Nick Hexum said in a statement announcing the tour. “The live streams have been great, but nothing compares to having our fans there in person rocking out with us. We know it’s going to feel electric when we take the stage each night and see everyone celebrating with us.”
Johnson’s concert was originally slated to be a 2020 Lincoln on the Streets show but was postponed to this year by the pandemic.
“We’ve been thinking about moving it to Pinewood to make it easier, socially distanced and all those things,” said ASM-Lincoln general manager Tom Lorenz. “They probably could have done it on the streets in August, with the dhms that will be in effect then. But we didn’t know where the dhms would be before it was moved to the bowl.”
The heir to the outlaw country tradition established by Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings and, Billy Joe Shaver, Johnson has performed in Lincoln multiple times, including a Pinnacle Bank Arena opening slot with Lynyrd Skynyrd and shows at the Bourbon Theatre, which presents the Lincoln on the Streets series.
The Johnson show will be a general admission, seated show, with about 4,000 tickets available. Tickets for the show, which will be opened by Whiskey Myers are $35 and are available at ticketmaster.com or on the Ticketmaster app.
Tickets for the 311 show, which will be opened by Iration and Iva Terra, are $35 to $90 and go on sale at 10 a.m. May 21 at ticketmaster.com or on the Ticketmaster app. No tickets will be sold at the Pinnacle Bank Arena ticket office, which is closed.
The five members of 311 grew up in Omaha together -- Hexum, guitarist Tim Mahoney and drummer Chad Sexton went to Westside High School. Bassist Aaron “P-Nut” Wills and turntablist/vocalist Doug “SA” Martinez went to Bryan High School.
But the band, which took its name from the police code for indecent exposure, became a Lincoln group when Hexum and some of his bandmates moved here to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln..
In 1990-91, 311 independently released three albums, then moved to California to try to land a major label deal.
Signed to Capricorn Records in 1992, 311 released “Music” in 1993, “Grassroots” in 1994 and at self-titled album that contained the hits “Down” and “All Mixed Up” in 1995. 1997’s “Translator” sold more than 1 million copies, establishing 311 as a top-selling rock act and setting the band off on decades of touring.
311, which has sold more than 8.5 million albums, released “Voyager” in 2019. It tours every summer, playing to thousands of loyal fans across the country, usually with an eastern Nebraska stop.
The Johnson and 311 shows are the fifth and sixth shows announced for Pinewood Bowl this summer. As many as 10 concerts might be presented at the bowl from June through September.’