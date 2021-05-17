311 set to play Pinewood Bowl in September as Jamey Johnsno show moves there in June

311 will return to Lincoln, where it was based 30 years ago, to play Pinewood Bowl on Sept. 8, and Jamey Johnson will play the first show of the summer at the Pioneers Park amphitheater on June 11.

The most successful rock band to come out of Nebraska, 311 will bring its mix of rock, reggae and rap back to Lincoln for the first time since it played the first Lincoln on the Streets concert outside Pershing Center in 2017.

The Sept. 8 show is part of the band’s “Live from the Ride” tour, a name that’s a play on “Live from the Hive” the live streaming series that the band played from its Hive Studio in California over the last year.

“We’re thrilled to get back on the road and feel that live-show energy that both the band and our fans have been craving,” 311 vocalist Nick Hexum said in a statement announcing the tour. “The live streams have been great, but nothing compares to having our fans there in person rocking out with us. We know it’s going to feel electric when we take the stage each night and see everyone celebrating with us.”

Johnson’s concert was originally slated to be a 2020 Lincoln on the Streets show but was postponed to this year by the pandemic.