The recorder dates back to the 14th century and was a prominent instrument in the musical Renaissance and Baroque periods before fading away in the 18th and 19th centuries.
Revived in the 20th century, the duct flute with the whistle mouthpiece became, on an inexpensively produced level, the first instrument given to children, responsible for driving millions of parents crazy.
But it also made its way back into music from jazz to pop to classical, where it is played by professional musicians on recorders that can cost up to $3,000 and written into music by composers.
One of those composers is Chip Davis, who incorporates recorder into the pieces he writes for Mannheim Steamroller.
One of the rare professional recorder players is Roxanne Layton, who has performed with Mannheim Steamroller for 26 years and will be with the group when it plays two concerts at the Lied Center for Performing Arts on Tuesday.
“There’s not many, that’s for sure,” Layton said of recorder players. “I’ve been playing since I was 6 years old and ended up going to the New England Conservatory of Music for it. How I got started was my dad was building a sailboat and wanted me to have a portable instrument to take on the boat. The recorder is portable, right? He never finished the boat. I never stopped playing.”
Layton, who plays Latin jazz when she’s not working with Davis, says recorder makes perfect sense in Mannheim Steamroller’s music, which has roots in 15th and 16th century European music.
Prince Charles purchased a copy of "That Spell," an album by Lincoln singer-songwriter Andrea Von Kampen, to promote shopping local in a visit to a Welsh hardware store last week.
“Back in the Renaissance, the recorder was like the trumpet and the saxophone, it was the instrument that led all the dances,” she said. “Chip is a big Renaissance fan. He was a bassoonist but he is also a great recorder player and drummer, which is a double you don’t see out there.”
So how did Layton land the Mannheim Steamroller gig that has lasted 26 years and counting?
It goes back to Brookline, Massachusetts, a suburb of Boston, where Layton was to attend her first concert by a Davis-led ensemble.
“I won tickets from a radio station,’” she said. “... I thought this is so cool. It’s classical rock and roll. They had an orchestra back then and the trumpet player came into the shop. He asked if I wanted to come to rehearsal. I went from my shop with my instruments for the show, met Chip later and ended up talking with him until 2 a.m.”
During the conversation, Layton gave Davis a tape of her playing the recorder. The next morning she got a call from Davis, who had, obviously, listened to the recording: "He asked ‘would you like to be on my next album?' That all happened in 24 hours.”
That album was one of Davis’ “Day Parts” series of solo recordings. Then came Fresh Aire and Mannheim Steamroller recordings and performances, where Layton’s presence freed up Davis during the show.
“What it did was allow him to play the recorder while I played the drums or I could play the recorder while he plays drums,” she said.
Davis no longer plays drums, or anything else with the two touring Mannheim Steamroller groups. Rather he’s ensconced at Universal Studios in Florida, directing the Mannheim troupe that is based there during the holiday season.
Layton, who also serves as the emcee for her troupe, has stayed on the road for more than two decades. Mannheim Steamroller has toured for 35 years, missing only 2000 when Davis had hip replacement surgery and 2020 when it was sidelined by the pandemic.
So how many shows does that make for Layton?
“I was trying to add it up yesterday,” she said. “There’s an average of at least 40 shows a year. The first 10 years we didn’t have 40 shows. We were playing arenas to 10,000 people a night. So, let’s say 500 shows at least.”
That total will increase by 40 to 50 shows by the time the 2021 wraps up at the end of the month – a number that depends how many two-in-one-day performances, like those set for Lincoln next week, the troupe will perform.
Not surprisingly given her quarter century with Omaha-based Mannheim Steamroller, Layton has developed some Lincoln connections – with the Lied Center – “I love playing there. I’ve played there many times” and with Lincoln native Logan Pennington, who plays drums in the orchestra.
“I’m the percussionist, so I stand next to him,” she said. “We have a great time up on stage. We’re pretty bonded.”
The Mannheim Steamroller tours last about a month and half, preceded by a week or two of rehearsals by the core touring group, which is joined by local musicians to complete each performance’s orchestra.
“We do the same program every night,” Layton said in an interview during the rehearsal week. “For me, I just try to do it better every night. For me, it’s a gift to get to enjoy this music. I still cry at a point in ‘Oh Holy Night.’ I just did it last night at rehearsal. I try not to cry during the shows, but sometimes it happens.”
This year’s program will include selections from “Exotic Spaces,” Davis’s 2019 album along with the first Mannheim Steamroller Christmas album performed in its entirety.
“This music is timeless,” Layton said. It was the first Christmas album that so many people remember getting introduced to Mannheim Steamroller even though we know there was much more before that.
“For me, after 26 years, performing this music is such a joy. And I think it is a joy for the audience, too, celebrating Christmas together.”
