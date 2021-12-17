26-year Mannheim veteran talks about her annual Christmas journey

If You Go

What: Mannheim Steamroller Christmas

Where: Lied Center for Performing Arts, 12th and Q streets

When: 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Tickets: $24.50 to $89. Tickets available at liedcenter.org, by phone at 402-472-4747 or at the Lied ticket office.

Note: The 7:30 p.m. show is essentially sold out with only single tickets remaining. Tickets remain for the 3 p.m. show.