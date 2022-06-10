15 years after Pershing show was slated, Jack White to make Lincoln debut

The White Stripes were slated to play Pershing Auditorium on Sept. 7, 2007, bringing the raw, stripped-down garage rock of Jack and Meg White to Lincoln for the first time.

That tour, supporting “Icky Thump,” the guitar-drums duo’s sixth album, was scrapped just days before the Lincoln show, and never rescheduled, as the White Stripes went on hiatus, then in 2011 officially broke up.

Picking up solo the next year, White played Omaha’s Civic Auditorium Music Hall and returned to Omaha in 2018. But rock’s reigning guitar hero has never appeared in Lincoln.

That will change on Sunday when he brings “The Supply Chain Issues Tour” to Pinewood Bowl.

That tour, which began with a pair of sold-out April shows in his hometown of Detroit and has seen him propose to and marry girlfriend Olivia Jean on stage, has been widely hailed for its incorporation of songs from “Fear of Dawn” and “Entering Heaven Alive,” the two albums he’ll release this year with his biggest songs and deep cuts from throughout his 20-year career.

The wild, noisy “Fear of Dawn,” recorded in White’s Nashville studio in late 2020 and early 2021 and the quieter, country and blues tinged “Entering Heaven Alive,” made up of songs he wrote at his Michigan home during the pandemic are, essentially, a double album with the release of disc No. 2 delayed until July because of pressing and distribution issues.

That flurry of musical creation is par for the course for the always working White, who is also a member of The Raconteurs, drums in Dead Weather, and runs Third Man Records, the label he established in 2008.

“It (music) is more in control of me, but it’s always been like this,” White told The Guardian. “When I was 19, I was a drummer in two different bands. I had the upholstery apprenticeship and a business in the basement. I was recording music in my bedroom, but nobody ever came up and said to my parents ‘Wow, this kid’s interesting.’ Nobody patted me on the back for any of it.”

That didn’t happen until John Anthony “Jack” Gillis joined forces with Meg White, who he met at the diner where she worked. They married in 1996 and he took her last name. When Meg started learning drums, the couple formed a group, its name, The White Stripes, inspired by her favorite candy, peppermint.

Releasing their self-titled debut in 1999 and the home-recorded “De Stijl,” the next year, The White Stripes broke through to lead the early 2000s garage rock surge with 2001’s “White Blood Cells” and its hit “Fell in Love with a Girl.”

Then came 2003’s “Elephant,” which won the Best Alternative Album Grammy and “Seven Nation Army,” which took the rock song Grammy, on its way to becoming a worldwide stadium anthem.

“It might be the biggest multicultural hit of all time,” White told The Guardian about his biggest hit. “Because nobody is singing any words, they’re just chanting a melody. Who would have thought it? Certainly not Meg or I. We recorded the song quickly and moved on.”

Two more White Stripes albums followed, 2005’s “Get Behind Me Satan,” another Grammy winner that yielded another White standard and 2007’s “Icky Thump,” which took Grammys for both best alternative album and best rock performance for the title cut.

White’s first three solo albums, 2012’s “Blunderbuss,” 2014’s Grammy-winning “Lazaretto” and 2018’s “Boarding House Reach,” all hit No.1 on the Billboard Top 200 Albums chart. “Fear of the Dawn” checked in at No. 4 when it was released in April.

As was the case at White’s 2018 show at Omaha’s Baxter Arena, phones won’t be permitted in Pinewood Bowl on Sunday.

Why? Because White wants to lock in with the audience during the show —“We’re all in this room. We’re communing,” he told Mojo magazine. That’s an impossibility when many audience members are watching through the phones, often disturbing and blocking the view of those around them.

White, who notably does not use a cellphone, has long been something of a rock ‘n’ roll contrarian, championing, for example, analog recording and vinyl releases a good decade before it became a music industry fad.

“When you have a chance to fight to keep something alive, it’s good to be a part of that,” he told Mojo of his work with vinyl, which has included the building of a Detroit pressing plant that opened in 2017.

That plant has been running full speed pressing “Fear of Dawn” and “Entering Heaven Alive” while White and his band travel the country playing those songs and hits and will, finally, make it to Lincoln on Sunday.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.