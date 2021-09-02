 Skip to main content
1-2 inches of rain possible tonight in Lincoln; Hub & Soul concert canceled
Hub & Soul aerial view

The third annual Hub & Soul music series was to kick off Aug. 26 at Union Plaza, 21st and Q streets.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Tonight's Hub & Soul community music event at Union Plaza has been canceled because of the high chance for rain.

Hub & Soul organizers hope to reschedule Bottle Tops and Jack Hotel into upcoming concerts later in the month.

The National Weather Service says there's a 90 percent chance of rain tonight, with 1-2 inches possible. There also could be severe storms.

