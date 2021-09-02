1-2 inches of rain possible tonight in Lincoln; Hub & Soul concert canceled

Tonight's Hub & Soul community music event at Union Plaza has been canceled because of the high chance for rain.
Hub & Soul organizers hope to reschedule Bottle Tops and Jack Hotel into upcoming concerts later in the month.
The National Weather Service says there's a 90 percent chance of rain tonight, with 1-2 inches possible. There also could be severe storms.
Todd Henrichs
City editor
After 13 years covering sports for the Journal Star, Todd Henrichs shifted to the news desk in 2011.
