Writer/director/star Cooper Raiff talks about his personal college picture, the indie hit 'S#!%house"

Watching “S#!%house” brought to mind Richard Linklater’s great “Before Sunrise,” with its story of college boy meets girl and their night together, mostly talking.
And it clearly had to be at least semiautobiographical for writer/director/star Cooper Raiff.
Talking with Raiff confirmed that Alex, a freshman Texan who is homesick, lonely and friendless at college in California, is basically him. Meanwhile, he connects at a party with Maggie, the dorm's resident assistant, who is based on a girlfriend.
“Not everything was completely taken from my life, but a lot of the dynamics (are) and the Maggie character is very much based on a girl that I was dating for three years, and it's very much my love letter to her,” Raiff said.
“I wanted to say something about what college is and what it means to figure out a second home.”
In the film, figuring that out takes Alex from getting locked out of his dorm room after a shower, to the first party, to the night with Maggie, playing softball, burying a turtle and having a sexual encounter. And things get really uncomfortable for Alex, Maggie and their friends in the days after.
The painful awkwardness makes “S#!%house” a fresh take on the college movie, presented in lived-in realism that rings true from the party scenes to the boorish roommate puking in a trash can to the meetups in the library.
It also made “S#!%house” a movie that was difficult to make.
The picture grew out of a short film that Raiff made in school that captured the attention of indie producer Jay Duplass. He encouraged Raiff to turn it into a full-length feature, and, as he did so, it became clear that he’d have to make it himself.
"I also really loved how it led me to really own my story in a way that I couldn't hide behind. Not that it's emotional propaganda, but like I really wanted to just have that immediacy. ... It's so right there."
Shot on a miniscule budget with unknown actors — like Dylan Gelula, who plays Maggie — made for a realistic and believable story.
As a result, “S#!%house” has been one of the indie hits of 2020, winning the grand jury prize from the South By Southwest Film Festival.
Winning the award, Raiff said, both is positive and negative.
“I'd rather people watch it and know that it's kind of a miracle that it's watchable, because everything was stacked against it in a way that I don't think people will think about. But it's really awesome that it ended up being watched.”
