Writer/director/star Cooper Raiff talks about his personal college picture, the indie hit 'S#!%house"

Watching “S#!%house” brought to mind Richard Linklater’s great “Before Sunrise,” with its story of college boy meets girl and their night together, mostly talking.

And it clearly had to be at least semiautobiographical for writer/director/star Cooper Raiff.

Talking with Raiff confirmed that Alex, a freshman Texan who is homesick, lonely and friendless at college in California, is basically him. Meanwhile, he connects at a party with Maggie, the dorm's resident assistant, who is based on a girlfriend.

“Not everything was completely taken from my life, but a lot of the dynamics (are) and the Maggie character is very much based on a girl that I was dating for three years, and it's very much my love letter to her,” Raiff said.

“I wanted to say something about what college is and what it means to figure out a second home.”

In the film, figuring that out takes Alex from getting locked out of his dorm room after a shower, to the first party, to the night with Maggie, playing softball, burying a turtle and having a sexual encounter. And things get really uncomfortable for Alex, Maggie and their friends in the days after.