‘Wonder Woman 1984’ review: When you wish upon a stone, and an uneven sequel

“Wonder Woman 1984” premieres on HBO Max on Christmas Day, and it’s neither the best thing under the tree nor a prime candidate for regifting. It’s a moderately diverting sequel. That means it’s also a distinct drop down from the 2017 origin story.

Patty Jenkins return as director, co-writer and producer for “WW84.” Her hectic follow-up shares some welcome traits with the first one: sincerity, an agreeable sense of scale in its first half, and an intriguingly grave Gal Gadot teamed once again with Chris Pine’s ardent flyboy Steve Trevor. But the plotting is all over the place, leaving Diana Prince (aka WW) a little lost in it all. And there’s nothing half as striking as the moment in the rousing, dramatically vivid first movie when the Amazonian warrior raced through the trenches amid the horrors of World War I.

The calamity this time is more about fashion. “WW84” plunks its characters down into the land of malls, puffy sleeves, fanny packs and oil-mad meglomaniacs. The adversaries, interestingly conflicted in their lust for glory, are played by Kristen Wiig (very good as Diana’s Smithsonian colleague, who turns into Cheetah) and, from “Game of Thrones” and “The Mandalorian,” Pedro Pascal as Max Lord.