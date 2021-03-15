Where to see the Oscar nominees in Lincoln

“Nomadland,” nominated for six Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Director and Actress, is playing at the Ross Media Arts Center, as is “The Father,” also nominated for six awards, including Best Picture, Actor and Supporting Actress.

Oscar nominations were announced Monday.

“Minari,” nominated for five awards, including Best Picture, Actor and Supporting Actress, will open at the Ross on Friday.

“Judas and the Black Messiah,” nominated for six awards, including Best Picture and two Best Supporting Actor nominees, is playing at the Grand Cinema.

The remaining Best Picture nominees are available on streaming services. “Mank,” with 10 nominations, is on Netflix, as are “Sound of Metal” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7.” “Promising Young Woman” is available on demand on multiple platforms, as is “Minari.”

“Nomadland” is also streaming on Hulu.

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” is the only other movie with a major category nomination — Maria Bakalova for Supporting Actress — playing in a Lincoln theater. It is at the Grand.