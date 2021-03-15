 Skip to main content
Where to see the Oscar nominees in Lincoln
Film Awards Season

This 2016 file photo shows a giant Oscar statuette at the 88th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon in Beverly Hills, Calif. 

 Danny Moloshok, Associated Press file photo

“Nomadland,” nominated for six Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Director and Actress, is playing at the Ross Media Arts Center, as is “The Father,” also nominated for six awards, including Best Picture, Actor and Supporting Actress.

Oscar nominations were announced Monday.

“Minari,” nominated for five awards, including Best Picture, Actor and Supporting Actress, will open at the Ross on Friday.

“Judas and the Black Messiah,” nominated for six awards, including Best Picture and two Best Supporting Actor nominees, is playing at the Grand Cinema.

The remaining Best Picture nominees are available on streaming services. “Mank,” with 10 nominations, is on Netflix, as are “Sound of Metal” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7.” “Promising Young Woman” is available on demand on multiple platforms, as is “Minari.”

Scottsbluff once again in major movie spotlight with 'Nomadland'

“Nomadland” is also streaming on Hulu.

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” is the only other movie with a major category nomination — Maria Bakalova for Supporting Actress — playing in a Lincoln theater. It is at the Grand.

Other major category nominees available on streaming services are: “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” “Pieces of a Woman” and "Hillbilly Elegy" on Netflix; "One Night in Miami" on Amazon, and “The United States vs. Billie Holiday” on Hulu.

“Another Round,” nominated for Director and International Feature, is available on demand. It completed a two-week run at the Ross in February.

On Stream: 'Hillbilly Elegy' turns best-selling memoir into intimate, grim story
Review: Anthony Hopkins delivers Oscar-worthy performance as a man with dementia in 'The Father'

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott  

Entertainment reporter/columnist

L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions.

