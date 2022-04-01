What's Going On : Best Picture winner "CODA" comes to theaters for the first time

ON SCREEN

“CODA,” Grand Cinema. “CODA,” the first streaming service movie to win the Academy Award for Best Picture, comes to theaters for the first time Friday, five days after it picked up three Oscars

The picture, which also took a screenplay Oscar, puts deaf people and American Sign Language front-and-center, as it tells the story of a family, headed by fisherman father Troy Kotsur, who became the first deaf actor to win an Oscar on Sunday, and Marlee Matlin, the first deaf actress to win an Oscar.

Their hearing daughter Ruby (Emilia Jones), the “Child of Deaf Adults” of the film’s title, wants to be a singer and has a shot at studying at the prestigious Berklee College of Music, but is torn about abandoning her parents and brother when their fishing business is failing.

IN THE CLUBS

The Talbott Brothers, Bourbon Theatre, 8 p.m. Saturday. The Talbott Brothers, who are from Nebraska but now live in Portland, Oregon, return to the Bourbon Theatre for their first Lincoln show since 2019. Imperial natives Nick and Tyler Talbott, who fill their songs with sibling harmonies, will be early in a two-month cross-country tour behind their new album “Letters” Saturday.

Enuff Z’Nuff, The Royal Grove, 7 p.m. Sunday. Power popsters in glam metal clothing, ’80s rockers Enuff Z'Nuff are back at the Grove Sunday. Look for some songs from frontman Chip Z'Nuff’s “Perfectly Imperfect” solo album, a Beatles song or two from the covers album “Hard Rock Nite” and some brand new material along with Enuff Z’Nuff catchy favorites in Sunday’s set.

Struggle Jennings, Bourbon Theatre, 7 p.m. Thursday. The grandson of outlaw country legend Waylon Jennings, Struggle Jennings found his musical voice in rap and began making his own mixtapes as a kid. After a few scrapes with the law, Jennings became a collaborator with the likes of Jelly Roll and Yelawolf and a prolific recording artist, putting out a whole lotta singles and albums, the latter including his most recent “Troubadour of Troubled Souls.”

