What's Going On - March 4

On Screen

Oscar Shorts 2022, Ross Media Arts Center. The annual package screening of all the movies nominated for Academy Award in the short film categories is at the Ross for another week. The films, divided by category, are shown in programs — one for animation, one for live action and two for documentaries. A festival pass is available to cover all the films for $18.

The animation category is always the most popular. But this year’s selection of movies that includes “Robin Robin,” a sweet Ardmann production about a plucky bird with plenty of heart, isn’t for kids. The adult themes of entries like “Bestia” a Chilean view of a secret police officer and Spain’s cigarette-filled “The Windshield Wiper” earned it an R rating.

In The Clubs

Lost Dog Street Band with Resonant Rogues, Bourbon Theater, 8 p.m. Saturday. Nashville dark country trio Lost Dog Street Band is as indie as it gets, putting out “Glory” it’s latest album, on its own label and touring the country to deliver its stripped down haunting sounds of Benjamin Tod’s raw vocals and deeply thought lyrics against violinist/vocalist Ashley Mae’s emotional string work.

Manchester Orchestra, Bourbon Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Manchester Orchestra returns to Lincoln after years away on a tour supporting “The Million Masks of God,” it’s sixth studio album that turns the dark theme of encountering the Angel of Death into an ultimately uplifting affair. Which is a pretty good way to describe the indie band’s live shows.

Rival Sons with The Velveteers, Bourbon Theatre, 8 p.m. Tuesday. Rival Sons roll back into Lincoln Tuesday for the second show on their tour supporting their new album “Feral Roots.” As always, the show by the Grammy nominated rockers will be a homecoming affair for bassist Dave Beste, who joined the band after moving from his hometown of Lincoln to California 20 years ago.

Jose Ramirez, Zoo Bar, 6 p.m. Wednesday. Costa Rican guitarist Jose Ramirez is one of the rising stars on the blues scene. Nominated for the Blues Music Award for Best Emerging Artist for his 2020 debut album “Here I Come,” he and his band took second place at last year’s International Blues Challenge.

