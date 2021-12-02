What to stream: With arrival of 'Power of the Dog,' explore the works of director Jane Campion

Jane Campion’s latest film, the sweeping, uneasy psychological Western “Power of the Dog” hits Netflix Wednesday, an early holiday treat for cinephiles. “Power of the Dog” cements Campion’s status as one of our finest master filmmakers, though her body of work proves that designation was never in question.

“Power of the Dog,” for which Campion won the Silver Lion prize at this year’s Venice Film Festival, is adapted from the 1967 novel by Thomas Savage. The film stars Benedict Cumberbatch as mysterious Montana rancher Phil Burbank, a mercurial figure who affects an outsize influence on the lives of his brother and sister-in-law (Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst) while forging a strange connection with his step-nephew (Kodi Smit-McPhee). Campion tells this story in glances, gesture and song, crafting a carefully studied and breathless mystery, holding the audience in her controlled grasp at every moment. It’s an astonishing achievement anchored by virtuosic performances from Cumberbatch and Dunst, especially.