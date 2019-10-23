In June, Bruce Springsteen released “Western Stars,” a 13-song set of 1960s California pop songs, his first new album in five years -- and the first record he wouldn’t tour since 1982’s “Nebraska.”
Rather than take it on the road, Springsteen brought a 30-piece orchestra, a guitars-bass-drums-keyboards rock band, a quartet of backup singers and his wife Patti Scialfa into a more-than-a-century-old barn on his New Jersey property and played the album in sequence in front of cameras.
But Springsteen, working with Thom Zimny in his directorial debut didn’t make a straight-up concert film. Nor did he try to replicate on stage his best album in years.
Instead, he added short film vignettes, shot in the Southern California desert, with his voice-over talking about the songs, the characters, his experiences and, at some level, his philosophy of life.
The orchestrated songs take on their living form -- the most obvious rearrangements were the addition of Scialfa’s vocals on “Stones” and “Moonlight Motel.”
The film “Western Stars” opens up the album, revealing it to be a meditation on being lost in life, loneliness and love -- or as Springsteen puts it in his initial voice-over “on the struggle between individual freedom and communal life.”
The live performance and a few of Springsteen’s comments also ground the music, much more than the album on its own. “Sundown,” he says, is his best shot at a Jimmy Webb song and talks about a love of strings he’s had since he was 24 years old -- or right around the time of “Born To Run.”
Filmed while driving around in a ‘60s El Camino or walking a horse in the desert, Springsteen illuminates the characters he was writing about in the songs -- the fading Western actor reduced to doing Viagra ads in “Western Stars,” the guy looking to live responsibly in “Tucson Train” and the disillusioned songwriter of “Somewhere North of Nashville”
There’s a part of Bruce in all those characters and all of him in “Sleepy Joe’s Cafe,” a song about a bar he frequented, via motorcycle, during his initial move to California.
Hearing those stories, then the music makes for a rare movie going experience -- not exactly a concert film and certainly not a documentary, but something more personal and touching than either.
It also goes, almost without saying, the music sounds great -- the barn with its cathedral ceiling is a perfect recording studio and the producer, mixer and recording engineers are top shelf.
“Western Stars” opens theatrically Friday -- it’s playing at the Grand Cinema in Lincoln. It’s not likely to burn up the box office.
For Springsteen fans, however, it’s a must see, not only because it’s likely the only chance to ever experience a performance of the “Western Stars” songs.
“Western Stars,” the album and the film are the third link in the revealing chain that began with his 2017 autobiography “Born to Run” that connected to last year’s “Springsteen on Broadway” performances and film.
This time he explores through music much more than written or spoken words. This is all part of his lifelong quest to learn what it is to live in America and, without explicitly saying so, how to live that life.