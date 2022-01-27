Three pictures in two weeks -- International Films are a Lincoln staple thanks to the Ross

Last week, the Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center played “Drive My Car,” the Japanese film that has been called the best movie of 2021 by many critics and was the second best reviewed picture of the year.

On Friday, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s film theater will open “Parallel Mothers,” the latest film from Spanish director Pedro Almodovar, which features a performance by Penelope Cruz that is being touted as one of the favorites to win the Best Actress Academy Award.

And, playing at the Ross for a second week will be “The Violet Queen,” a documentary about searching for the snow leopard of Tibet that comes from France.

That would be three international films playing in two weeks – something that is rarely offered in cities the size of Lincoln and often is unmatched in larger metropolitan areas.

That’s because, in part, the university film program has built up a solid audience for the international films. That was borne out by the weeklong run of “Drive My Car.”

“It did well, considering it is three hours long and there’s a pandemic going on,” Danny Lee Ladely said. “I only booked it for a week because it was so long. Maybe I should have run it longer.”

That audience, however, has changed over the 55 years that Ladely has been involved with showing movies at the university.

“It’s mostly older people,” Ladely said. “Younger folks aren’t too into foreign films and documentaries like they were back in my younger days.”

That would have been the mid-’60s, when Ladely arrived in Lincoln to attend the University of Nebraska and became part of the Union Program Council’s Foreign Film Society committee that selected international movies that played at the Sheldon Art Gallery.

The weekly screenings by the society, which Ladely said began several years before he joined, were a precursor to the programming at, first, the Sheldon Film Theater and, since 2003, the Ross.

That programming is made up, roughly of one-third American independent films, one-third foreign language films and one-third documentaries.

“I don’t really have a design to it,” Ladely said. “I try to pick movies that have really good reviews. That’s kind of my main criteria – that they get some kind of critical acclaim.”

That criteria nearly ensures that Ross will annually screen the Academy Award winners for Best Foreign Film, now called Best International Film and Best Documentary – “and we get a few American films that win Academy Awards that don’t show at the Marcus Theaters (which operate all the first-run movie screens in Lincoln).”

There are no international films on the Ross calendar for February. But three Academy Award winners are sure to play there beginning Feb. 25 when the “Oscar Nominated Shorts 2022” package is screened with all the movies nominated in the short documentary, animated and feature categories.

But most if not all the international film nominees probably will show at Ross after they have been released in the U.S. Some, most likely including “Drive My Car,” will have already had a run in Lincoln.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Staying in? We've got you covered Get the recommendations on what's streaming now, games you'll love, TV news and more with our weekly Home Entertainment newsletter! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.