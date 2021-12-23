'The Matrix Resurrections' review: Time to log off from this franchise

Having navigated "The Matrix" through three previous installments, audiences know better now than to expect clear, concise plot lines from a "Matrix" film. (I'm still not even sure I have a firm grip on the first film, but I've got about 75-80% of it down.) But where earlier installments could be leaned on for cutting-edge action sequences — even the second chapter had that bananas freeway chase — the action here is mostly ho-hum, been-there-done-that recreations of earlier stunts. Even when characters run up and across walls and come back down to fell an opponent, which happens a lot here, it's nothing special, and it's never shot in a way that makes it a wow moment. It's mostly an "oh, OK" moment. (The wow moments never truly arrive, though the climax comes closest.)