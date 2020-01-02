The best — and favorite — movies of the 2010s

There is, to my way of thinking, a difference between the best movie of a year or a decade and favorite films. Ranking the former is nearly impossible, putting together a list of the latter is easy.
It is, however, illuminating to look at “best of” lists from each year to get a sense of the top pictures for the decade. And then I’ll have more to say about my 10 favorite movies of the last 10 years.
Top three movies of each year of the 2010s:
2019
Parasite
The Irishman
Pain & Glory
2018
A Star is Born
Roma
The Favourite
2017
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.
Baby Driver
Dunkirk
2016
Hell or High Water.
Embrace of the Serpent.
Hunt for the Wilderpeople.
2015
Spotlight.
Mad Max: Fury Road.
Love & Mercy.
2014
Boyhood
Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)
Interstellar
2013
You have free articles remaining.
12 Years a Slave
American Hustle
Before Midnight
2012
Lincoln
The Master
Prometheus
2011
The Descendents
The Artist
Hugo
2010
The Social Network
True Grit
Black Swan
My favorites -- in alphabetical order:
Baby Driver -- This 2017 soundtrack with a movie attached from director Edgar Wright. It is as innovative as pictures get — basing its screenplay on the music curated from Wright’s collection — and a fine thriller about a young getaway car driver. There’s a sequel in the works. I can’t wait, and I usually loathe sequels.
Birdman (or The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) --- This 2014 drama about a fading actor haunted by his most famous character, a superhero named Birdman, trying to make a comeback in the theater took a bunch of Oscars, including best picture. But Michael Keaton didn’t get one for a great performance in the absorbing film.
Black Swan -- Natalie Portman won the Best Actress Oscar for her portrayal of a ballerina cast to dance the White Swan in “Swan Lake” in competition with Mila Kunis in this 2010 psychological thriller from Darren Aronofsky that is more than a little disturbing.
Hell or High Water -- Sometimes I get obsessed with a movie. Such was the case with 2016’s neo-Western thriller starring Jeff Bridges as a Texas sheriff in pursuit of bank robbers Chris Pine and Ben Foster. I ordered this one on pay-per-view after its theatrical run and watched it five times in the three days.
Inside Out -- My favorite Pixar movie ever is this relentlessly inventive, hilarious and moving 2015 trip inside a little girl’s mind, where the emotions rile the 11-year-old’s world and send her on an imaginative adventure that’s got more to say about the nature of the mind than any “intellectual” film ever.
Lincoln -- Steven Spielberg nearly didn’t get his historical drama based on Doris Kearns Goodwin’s book “Team of Rivals” into theaters back in 2012. But his industry pull produced the best picture ever made about Abraham Lincoln and an Oscar for star Daniel Day-Lewis. And it made $276 million. Take that, bean counters.
Love & Mercy -- I’m a big fan of music biopics, and the best of the last two decades has been director Bill Pohlad’s innovative 2014 look at the Beach Boys’ troubled genius Brian Wilson — with Paul Dano playing him in the '60s and John Cusack in the '80s.
Only Lovers Left Alive -- The hippest vampire movie ever made comes from writer-director Jim Jarmusch and stars Tom Hiddleston and Tilda Swinton as a blood-addicted duo scraping by in crumbling Detroit. It even features an appearance from 16th century playwright Christopher Marlowe. I’ve seen it at least a half dozen times since 2013.
Roma -- Director Alfonso Cuaron’s 2018 autobiographical tale of an indigenous housekeeper and the family she lives with in ‘70s Mexico City is a masterpiece -- beautifully designed and shot in black-and-white, utilizing epic techniques to tell an intimate story and carried by a natural performance by Yalitza Aparacio, an indigenous woman from Oaxaca, who had never previously acted.
Rush -- The first time I saw “Rush” was at a special screening presented by editor Mike Hill at the Ross Media Arts Center. Hill, who edited all of Ron Howard’s movies until his recent retirement, did a masterful job with this 2014 biographical sports film about a pair of Formula One drivers that was filled with thrilling racing footage.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott