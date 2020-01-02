The best — and favorite — movies of the 2010s

Birdman (or The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) --- This 2014 drama about a fading actor haunted by his most famous character, a superhero named Birdman, trying to make a comeback in the theater took a bunch of Oscars, including best picture. But Michael Keaton didn’t get one for a great performance in the absorbing film.

Black Swan -- Natalie Portman won the Best Actress Oscar for her portrayal of a ballerina cast to dance the White Swan in “Swan Lake” in competition with Mila Kunis in this 2010 psychological thriller from Darren Aronofsky that is more than a little disturbing.

Hell or High Water -- Sometimes I get obsessed with a movie. Such was the case with 2016’s neo-Western thriller starring Jeff Bridges as a Texas sheriff in pursuit of bank robbers Chris Pine and Ben Foster. I ordered this one on pay-per-view after its theatrical run and watched it five times in the three days.

Inside Out -- My favorite Pixar movie ever is this relentlessly inventive, hilarious and moving 2015 trip inside a little girl’s mind, where the emotions rile the 11-year-old’s world and send her on an imaginative adventure that’s got more to say about the nature of the mind than any “intellectual” film ever.