'The Beatles: Get Back' -- Best movie ever about a working rock 'n' roll band

It is a movie about a working rock ‘n’ roll band that just happened to be the best in the world. And that band was fraying at the edges -- on the way to falling apart.
That, in essence, is “The Beatles: Get Back,” the three-part series now streaming on Disney+ that follows John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr through the recording of “Let It Be,” a monthlong process that peaked with the group’s now-legendary final performance on the roof of their London headquarters.
It’s also, as director Peter Jackson has said, a documentary about the making of a documentary. And that first documentary, Michael Lindsay-Hogg’s “Let It Be,” which came out in 1969, provided the raw material for Jackson’s much longer, much better revisionist take on the sessions, performance and the end of The Beatles.
The storyline Jackson hewed from 60 hours of film footage and more than 150 hours of audio isn’t close to new to those who know Beatles history.
Starting on a cavernous sound stage at Twickenham Studios -- an awful location to write and record music, the sessions began in dysfunctional, lethargic chaos that saw Harrison leave the band. That’s Episode 1.
A move to a makeshift studio in the band’s Apple headquarters in London, the return of Harrison, the arrival, by accident, of keyboardist Billy Preston and the songs coming together make up Episode 2.
Episode 3 is the before, during and after of the performance, ending the day after the rooftop show but noting that the sessions continued on and off thereafter.
So the revelations and revisionism of “Get Back” come out of the tedium and minutiae.
The biggest of those might be the most obvious, obscured by The Beatles' towering presence for the past 60 years.
It is that the Fab Four, to use a sobriquet that no longer applied in 1969, was “just” a rock ’n’ roll band, like hundreds of others.
And anyone who’s been in a studio with a band, particularly one that’s nearing its end, can relate to the tedium, in-jokes, conflict and, at times, joy of the work.
Showing that, in part, makes “Get Back” the best documentary ever produced about a working rock ’n’ roll band.
Then there’s the fact that The Beatles just happened to feature the greatest songwriting duo of the rock era along with another fine writer who couldn’t get a song in edgewise -- the source of the conflict that caused Harrison to temporarily leave the band.
It is simply jaw-dropping to watch McCartney conjure up “Get Back” seemingly out of thin air during a session when Lennon was late. And it was more magical to witness the song go through lyrical permutations -- it was at one point a protest song -- and then hear and see the final product.
The interplay between the duo is riveting as well, as McCartney took over the role of “boss” from Lennon, who seemed detached at first, and together they had to deal with Harrison’s departure -- tellingly in a surreptitiously recorded conversation.
Harrison comes across, fairly enough, wounded. His famous “I’ll play what you want” conflict with McCartney is seen in full and feels like the tipping point for the temporary breakup. And when he returns, he’s good old George, working and playing well with others.
There’s been some commentary about how little Starr says in the documentary. The reason is easily explained if you just look at the setup. There were dozens of microphones in the makeshift studios. But none were in front of Ringo's face. So anything that he might have said -- and there probably wasn’t much -- wouldn’t have been picked up on tape.
But it’s clear that Starr, more than the other three, held the group together, showing up at every session, refusing to take sides and keeping everybody happy.
The documentary’s most-talked-about revelation is that, contrary to widespread public belief, Yoko Ono did not break up The Beatles.
That’s literally acknowledged by McCartney, who presciently says: “It’s going to be such an incredible sort of comical thing, like, in 50 years’ time, you know: ‘They broke up ’cause Yoko sat on an amp.'”
In fact, Ono, who is basically at the sessions anytime Lennon shows up, isn’t a disruptive force. Nor is she the only “outsider” to visit The Beatles at work.
Harrison brings in some Hare Krishnas, actor Peter Sellers awkwardly pays a short visit and, more equivalent to Ono, McCartney’s then-girlfriend soon to be wife, Linda Eastman, is there almost as much as Yoko.
And, in one charming sequence, Eastman’s 7-year-old daughter Heather pays a visit, screaming into the microphone and during a playback climbing on Paul’s shoulders and combing his hair.
Three other revelations about the band come to the fore.
First, Preston’s arrival was by chance. He was in London to do a TV show and stopped by to see The Beatles, who he’d met when they were all playing the clubs of Hamburg, Germany, nearly a decade earlier.
His “joining the band” brought the sessions to life. The Beatles simply didn’t have the juice before Preston sat down at the keyboard.
Second, Mal Evans was really the fifth Beatle. Evans was the band’s only roadie and set up all their equipment. He also had a hand in writing songs and copying down and suggesting lyrics. He also played the anvil on “Maxwell’s Silver Hammer” and was the key to the performance taking place by stalling the police who had come to shut it down.
Third, the sessions were fueled by tea, toast and cigarettes, lots and lots of cigarettes smoked by most involved, including all four Beatles.
Meticulously restored and blown up for digital over the course of four years, “Get Back” looks like it was filmed last year. And outside of the Swinging London fashions -- engineer Glyn Johns was an especially sharp-dressed man -- “Get Back” feels contemporary.
That is until you see the giant knobs on Johns’ mixing board, look at the cars on streets and hear and see the spectators staring up at the rooftop and the late ’60s rush back into the picture, making “Get Back” a time capsule preserved forever.
All that said, “Get Back” might be for Beatles fans only. It’s hard to imagine anyone who doesn’t care a lot sitting through all 7 hours, 48 minutes, especially the first episode, which, in truth, is often boring as were the sessions.
Those who do take in all of “Get Back” will be absorbed into The Beatles world and, unavoidably, touched by what we know happens to the group the next year -- its breakup -- and in the decades that follow.
“Probably when we’re very old, we’ll all agree with each other,” McCartney says in the documentary. "And I think we’ll all sing together again.”
That, sadly, didn’t happen. But “Get Back” lets them play together again -- with great joy, high style and punk attitude -- each time the rooftop performance comes up on screen. And it will for years to come.
