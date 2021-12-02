'The Beatles: Get Back' -- Best movie ever about a working rock 'n' roll band

Third, the sessions were fueled by tea, toast and cigarettes, lots and lots of cigarettes smoked by most involved, including all four Beatles.

Meticulously restored and blown up for digital over the course of four years, “Get Back” looks like it was filmed last year. And outside of the Swinging London fashions -- engineer Glyn Johns was an especially sharp-dressed man -- “Get Back” feels contemporary.

That is until you see the giant knobs on Johns’ mixing board, look at the cars on streets and hear and see the spectators staring up at the rooftop and the late ’60s rush back into the picture, making “Get Back” a time capsule preserved forever.

All that said, “Get Back” might be for Beatles fans only. It’s hard to imagine anyone who doesn’t care a lot sitting through all 7 hours, 48 minutes, especially the first episode, which, in truth, is often boring as were the sessions.

Those who do take in all of “Get Back” will be absorbed into The Beatles world and, unavoidably, touched by what we know happens to the group the next year -- its breakup -- and in the decades that follow.

“Probably when we’re very old, we’ll all agree with each other,” McCartney says in the documentary. "And I think we’ll all sing together again.”

That, sadly, didn’t happen. But “Get Back” lets them play together again -- with great joy, high style and punk attitude -- each time the rooftop performance comes up on screen. And it will for years to come.

