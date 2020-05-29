'Tenet' to effectively mark reopening of movies in mid-July

Then Warner Bros. would be able to get the screens needed to create a blockbuster-level return, even if theaters are operating at reduced capacity.

“The genius of Christopher Nolan right now is if he opens on July 17, he gets 100% of the screens,” Barstow said. “When ‘Mulan’ opens the next week, he’ll get half of them. ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ is the next big film they’re talking about. That wouldn’t be until August, so it would get most of the screens.”

When theaters reopen, most will seat patrons in a checkerboard pattern — with no one in the row ahead or behind them and 6 feet on each side.

“We could return to general seating and have people self separate in theaters at 25% or 50%,” Barstow said. “But people like the reserved seating, so 6 feet from an occupied seat is what the industry is probably going to go with, that we’re probably going to go with.”

If “Tenet” is released and underperforms at the box office and “Mulan” has difficulty drawing the family crowd to theaters, it is likely that studios will again alter their release schedules, holding back bigger pictures until October or later.

That would be another blow to theaters, many of which are struggling to survive.