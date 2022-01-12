‘Ted Lasso,’ ‘Succession’ and ‘House of Gucci’ among SAG Award nominees

Both good and evil prevailed among the Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations, where feel-good show “Ted Lasso” tied with “Succession” and its morally corrupt cast of characters for most the nods.

“Ted Lasso,” the Jason-Sudeikis-led comedy about an upbeat soccer coach, and “Succession,” a drama series centering on a family fighting for control of their company, earned five nominations apiece Wednesday when the finalists for next month’s awards show were unveiled.

Both series have the opportunity to dominate the ceremony, as they’re facing off in different categories. The nominations for “Succession” include best ensemble in a drama series, while “Ted Lasso” is up for best ensemble in a comedy.

On the movie side, the dark Western “The Power of the Dog” received three nominations for its stars — Benedict Cumberbatch for best actor, Kodi Smit-McPhee for supporting actor and Kirsten Dunst for supporting actress — but was surprisingly left out of the best performance by a cast category.