Surrealistically captivating "Ema" examines motherhood and family through flamethrowing dancer

“Ema” opens with a striking shot of a traffic light engulfed in flames -- a blaze, we soon learn, set by the film’s titular protagonist, a flamethrower-wielding dancer whose crumbling marriage sends her out into the streets, burning cars and mailboxes and into the beds of seemingly everyone she encounters.

That’s the bare basic setup of Chilean director Pablo Larrain’s oft-puzzling, sometimes surreal movie. But that abbreviated description sells short the movie, which at its core is an examination of motherhood and the modern family.

For Ema, strikingly played by Mariana Di Girolamo, is reeling from the loss of her adopted son, Polo, who she and her older choreographer husband Gaston (Gael Garcia Bernal) “returned” to the adoption agency after the boy burned down a house, severely injuring Ema’s sister.

Turning on each other -- she attacks him for being impotent, while he strikes back by calling her a mother who abandoned her child -- the couple split apart, both in their relationship and in the dance troupe.