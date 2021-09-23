Surrealistically captivating "Ema" examines motherhood and family through flamethrowing dancer

“Ema” opens with a striking shot of a traffic light engulfed in flames -- a blaze, we soon learn, set by the film’s titular protagonist, a flamethrower-wielding dancer whose crumbling marriage sends her out into the streets, burning cars and mailboxes and into the beds of seemingly everyone she encounters.
That’s the bare basic setup of Chilean director Pablo Larrain’s oft-puzzling, sometimes surreal movie. But that abbreviated description sells short the movie, which at its core is an examination of motherhood and the modern family.
For Ema, strikingly played by Mariana Di Girolamo, is reeling from the loss of her adopted son, Polo, who she and her older choreographer husband Gaston (Gael Garcia Bernal) “returned” to the adoption agency after the boy burned down a house, severely injuring Ema’s sister.
Turning on each other -- she attacks him for being impotent, while he strikes back by calling her a mother who abandoned her child -- the couple split apart, both in their relationship and in the dance troupe.
To spite Gaston, Ema and her girlfriends from the troupe, start dancing to reggaeton, which he calls “prison music,” shaking their hips and gyrating through street practices. And, after burning up a car, she sets their marriage aflame, seducing fireman Anibal (Santiago Cabrera), and, eventually, her divorce lawyer Raquel (Paola Giannini).
Co-writer/director Larrain, who made the excellent “Jackie” about Jacqueline Kennedy's life in the days after JFK’s assassination, never lets the viewer know what Ema is thinking, or why she’s doing what she’s doing.
Nor does Di Girolamo provide any kind of clues about exactly what is up with her volatile, troubled, but strangely confident character. And the always-good Garcia Bernal is an emotionless blank, rarely tipping anything off.
That vagueness contributes to an otherworldliness that pervades the film, with its interspersed fire scenes, street dancing, lesbian raves and trips to school, where Ema is a dance teacher. And the perfectly crafted score completes the mood, whether it is building tension or cutting loose with the reggaeton.
It is worth noting that “Ema” ties things together at the very end, so what Ema has done makes some kind of sense. But even then, the ending is unconventional on every level.
But that conclusion brings into sharp focus Larrain’s study of fractured families, infidelity and motherhood, making “Ema” meaningful and thought provoking as well as surrealistically captivating.
