Superb documentary follows country legend Tanya Tucker making her comeback album

Fresh off winning a pair of Grammys, the first of her nearly 50-year career, Tanya Tucker played a memorable show at a sold-out Bourbon Theatre, filling the set with her old hits and songs from her new album “While I’m Livin’.”

The superb documentary, “The Return of Tanya Tucker — Featuring Brandi Carlisle” follows the making of that album, from its conception by Carlisle and co-producer Shooter Jennings, through recording at Sunset Sound in Los Angeles, her first “comeback” performances in hip clubs — like the Bourbon — to the Grammy Awards, where it took the top country album prize.

Along the way, director Kathlyn Horan uses conversations between Tucker and Carlisle, interviews with Tanya and vintage footage to visit Tucker’s past — growing up in a trailer in Arizona, becoming a 13-year-old country star with the 1972 hit “Delta Dawn," her tabloid-bait relationship with the much older Glen Campbell, her battle with cocaine and disappearance into the "where are they now?" file.

Then came super fan Carlisle, the Americana star who calls Tucker her biggest influence — and basically talked Tucker into the making the new album.

Hired by Carlisle the day before recording began and granted access that documentarians dream about, Horan’s cameras were in the room when Tucker arrived at the studio, focused on her as she worked out her vocals, then joined her in the booth where she starts to sing.

Joining her in the tiny room, Carlisle coaches and encourages Tucker to deliver the first of the dozen killer takes put down over a week of recording.

As the film rolls on, it becomes as illuminating and insightful as “The Beatles: Get Back,” Peter Jackson’s epic mini-series on the making of “Let It Be.” It even has a “birth of a song” segment ala “Get Back” as Carlisle sits at the piano, putting chords to a partially completed song that Tucker brought in, inspired by a conversation she’d had with Loretta Lynn.

Basically interviewing Tucker about her life, Carlisle puts together the verses for the song that became the autobiographical “Bring My Flowers Now,” which, a few months later, won the Best Country Song Grammy.

But that’s getting ahead of the story — and Carlisle’s marketing plan that copied Rick Rubin’s career-changing “relaunch” (that’s the term Tucker prefers) of Johnny Cash’s career, right down to booking her in cool clubs where she was sure to sell out

As far as Tucker’s singing goes — as those who were at the Bourbon show or who have heard the live album she recorded at L.A.’s Troubadour — she’s still got it. Her tequila-and-cigarettes voice is a little rougher and deeper in her 60s than it was 50 years earlier. But her phrasing and dynamics remain perfect and powerful.

Her rebellious personality remains powerful as well, and watching her interact with Carlisle, the studio crew and her handlers shows what a smooth process it all was.

Those who were at the Bourbon show owe it to themselves to catch “The Return of Tanya Tucker,” and so does anyone who wants to watch the making of a great album that brought a country legend back to the spotlight.