Standing Bear movie 'I Am A Man' to begin production in Nebraska next year

About a decade after filmmaker Andrew Troy began work on “I Am A Man: The True Story of Ponca Chief Standing Bear,” the movie will begin production next year thanks to $6 million in grants from the state of Nebraska and the Cherokee Nation Film Office.

Troy, who is directing, writing and producing the picture, began work on the movie secretly in 2013. That was several years after Lincoln author Joe Starita published his book, "I Am A Man: Chief Standing Bear's Journey for Justice," upon which the movie will be based.

The project was publicly revealed in 2019 and initially anticipated in 2020. It was touted as the first feature filmed in Nebraska not directed by Alexander Payne in decades. That timeline, however, proved to be too quick.

The delay, however, allowed the Nebraska Legislature to approve a one-time grant, not to exceed $5 million, for the film's production and for "I Am A Man" to become one of the first funding recipients from the Cherokee Nation Film Office, which gave $1 million.

Those grants will help jump-start the film, which follows the Ponca’s 1877 forced relocation from Nebraska to Indian Territory (now Oklahoma) and Standing Bear’s return to Nebraska two years later to bury his son.

The movie will focus on the landmark 1879 trial Standing Bear v. the United States of America, which helped establish the rights for all Natives to be considered “human beings” under U.S. law.

It will feature an ensemble cast, with prominent Native actors playing the Native people, and will be shot near where many of the events took place.

Last week, Troy, who is part Chiricahua Apache, answered a series of Journal Star questions about the film in an email interview:

What does the funding from the Cherokee Nation and Nebraska mean for the film?

Of course, it’s a substantial amount that we’ve needed to produce the film. However, having their support is more than just financial, but also a remarkable statement in their shared belief of the impact of Standing Bear’s journey on our history.

In addition to the approval of Gov. (Pete) Ricketts and the Nebraska Legislature, it’s even that much more special to know that the Cherokee Nation, Ponca Tribe, and so many other Native people across the country support the making of this film.

Is the budget still in the $20 million range?

Currently, with additional grants and private equity, we anticipate that our budget will fall somewhere between $10 million and $13 million, possibly more. We will continue to find additional opportunities where possible all the way up to our first day of filming.

Was the production process, like pretty much everything else, delayed by the pandemic?

While COVID-19 certainly delayed us, it wasn’t the only factor that made this a decade-long endeavor. Frankly, Hollywood wasn’t ready for this story 10 years ago. It needed recent predecessor films such as "Lincoln," "The Revenant," and even "12 Years a Slave," all of which have been responsible for a resurgence in historical and civil rights films and series that in turn has sparked a wave of interest and support for Native filmmakers. Through this film, Standing Bear’s story has a tremendous opportunity to reach a worldwide audience, as finally, there is a thriving entertainment market interested in Native stories. The timing to make this film couldn’t be more perfect.

Where are you in that (production) process? Do you have a final script?

If there is a single positive to our COVID delay, it’s that it gave me a reprieve from other work. I decided to use the time to conduct another full rewrite of this now-finished script. This final version includes histories that have never been told that I learned directly from the elders of the Ponca Tribe of Oklahoma. Additionally, I also wrote a much longer version and outline that will be more conducive as a series that I’d like to produce after this film is completed.

Notably — after completing my final script, I decided to submit the script to the most sought-after screenplay writing competition in the world. With almost 9,000 other script submissions, the largest in their history, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences recognized the script as a semifinalist in their prestigious 2021 Nicholls Screenplay Writer’s Competition. This recognition was a huge validation of the writing itself and the years of effort that gave me the boost of confidence and energy I needed to continue pushing the project forward. Immediately thereafter, I started working more regularly with former (state) Sens. Colby Coash and Burke Harr, who were key in helping us find a path within the state.

When do you think — I know this isn’t exact and shouldn’t be held to a specific time — that filming could begin?

Although we are eager to start production as quickly as possible, there is still a needed process in casting, building local crew, and other standard filmmaking steps before we make the official 2023 start-date announcement.

I assume you still intend to shoot some of the picture in Nebraska and some in Oklahoma. Is that correct?

Yes, we intend to film in and around Fort Omaha, on Ponca lands, throughout Nebraska and directly on Cherokee Nation lands in Oklahoma.

My other educated guess is that it will be a while before the film is cast — people are always interested in who is going to be in a movie that’s made here — but it’s probably too early for that.

My producers are already out to key celebrity actors, but we’re not yet ready to make any announcements. Rene Haynes (“Killers of the Flower Moon,” “The Revenant,” “Prey,” “Dances with Wolves”) will begin casting once ready.

Close 1 of 11 Nebraska Is there any more Nebraska-esque film than "Nebraska"? The film, directed by Alexander Payne, stars Bruce Dern (pictured) and Will Forte. As the name implies, Nebraska serves as the backdrop for the film. Boys Town, 1938 Nebraska's first movie was an award-winning hit. Spencer Tracy took the best actor Oscar playing Boys Town founder Father Flanagan, who befriends a boy played by Mickey Rooney. Shot over 12 days on the Boys Town campus in west Omaha, the film was nominated for best picture and won two Oscars, including Tracy’s, which is now in the Boys Town Hall of History. Boys Town received $5,000 from MGM before the production. After the film was a hit, donations to Boys Town fell because of a widespread notion that it had made money off the movie. To make up for the shortfall, MGM gave Boys Town $250,000 from the film’s proceeds. A follow-up, “Men of Boys Town,” was released in 1939. Terms of Endearment, 1983 The most successful film made in Nebraska, “Terms of Endearment” was nominated for 11 Academy Awards and won five -- best picture; best director; best screenwriting for James L. Brooks; best actress for Shirley MacLaine; and best supporting actor for Jack Nicholson. The story of conflict between mother MacLaine and daughter, played by Debra Winger, was shot on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus, at Lincoln General Hospital (now Bryan West Campus); the Holiday Inn Northeast (now GuestHouse Inn); the now-defunct Kay’s Restaurant; the Lincoln Municipal Airport; St. Mary’s Catholic Church; and at a house that since has been demolished. Amerika, 1986 The most controversial picture made in Nebraska, “Amerika” was a 14½-hour miniseries that was set 10 years after a bloodless Soviet takeover of the United States that found star Kris Kristofferson leading a burgeoning resistance movement. “Amerika” was filmed primarily in Tecumseh, with some scenes shot in Seward, near Elmwood and in Lincoln -- at the train station and the old penitentiary. By far, the largest and longest production ever in Nebraska, “Amerika” cost somewhere between $35 million and $40 million. The Nebraska production lasted nine weeks, with actors, including Kristofferson, living here for two months while some members of the crew were in Nebraska for more than three months. The Indian Runner, 1991 Written and directed by Sean Penn, “The Indian Runner” is based on “Highway Patrolman,” a song that appeared on Bruce Springsteen’s 1997 album “Nebraska” that took its title from a song about Charles Starkweather. That title, however, is likely one of the reasons that Penn shot his directorial debut in Plattsmouth and Omaha. The film about a pair of brothers starred the then-little-known David Morse as Joe, a deputy sheriff, who wears a Cass County uniform, and Viggo Mortensen as his troubled criminal brother Frank. The movie also is notable, as it is the last picture to feature Nebraska native Sandy Dennis, who died in 1992. Above, Penn is flanked by Dennis Hopper (left) and film veteran Charles Bronson in Cannes in May 1991 before the screening of the film. O Pioneers!, 1992, and My Antonia, 1994 Willa Cather didn’t want movies made from her books, so no film adaptations of her now classic novels of the Plains were made until the books came into the public domain. Jessica Lange (pictured at left) received a Golden Globe nomination for her portrayal of Cather’s Alexandra Bergson in this Hallmark Hall of Fame production that also included David Strathairn (also pictured) and a young Anne Heche in its cast. Much of the filming was done in and around Johnstown, with some scenes shot in Clarkson’s city library and a nearby farmhouse. The second Cather adaptation, a TV film from the USA Network, starred Jason Robards and Eva Marie Saint as Josiah and Emmaline Burden and a young Neil Patrick Harris as their son Jimmy. It was shot at Grand Island’s Stuhr Museum of the Prairie Pioneer. More than 20 films, televisions shows and documentaries have used the museum’s railroad town as a location, including the Emmy-winning “Sarah, Plain and Tall” that starred Glenn Close and Christopher Walken. “My Antonia” also received a prime-time Emmy for best cinematography. To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything, Julie Newmar, 1994 This comedy about three drag queens who find themselves stranded in a small-town hotel was shot in tiny Loma in the summer and fall of 1994 with the crew and cast members, including stars Patrick Swayze (pictured, from right), John Leguizamo and Wesley Snipes commuting the 45 minutes from Lincoln on most of the 85 days of shooting “It is a town we could work in almost like a backlot, with the full support of the town,” producer G. Mac Brown said. “It worked as well as any place could have worked.” Some scenes for the movie were also shot in Omaha and Lincoln. Citizen Ruth, 1995 Alexander Payne filmed his directorial debut in his hometown of Omaha and ventured across the Missouri River to shoot some scenes in Council Bluffs. The abortion satire is about a poor, uneducated pregnant woman who finds herself in the middle of a pro-choice/pro-life battle. Ruth was played by Laura Dern. “Citizen Ruth” was nominated for the Grand Jury Prize at the Sundance Film Festival, helping to launch Payne’s career. Election, 1997 Payne’s second film earned him his first Academy Award nomination for best adapted screenplay, along with his partner Jim Taylor. The movie is the story of a high school election in which teacher Matthew Broderick sets up football player Chris Klein, an Omaha native who was discovered by Payne, to run against overachiever Reese Witherspoon (pictured), who earned a best actress Oscar nomination for her performance. “Election” was primarily shot at Papillion-LaVista High School, with other scenes filmed across Omaha, including in the Dundee neighborhood, where Payne grew up. About Schmidt, 2001 Payne brought Jack Nicholson back to Nebraska to star in this film about a retired Omaha insurance man who takes an RV journey across Nebraska and Kansas to his estranged daughter’s wedding in Denver. 