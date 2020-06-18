Spike Lee's return to Vietnam epic, 'Da 5 Bloods,' the most vital, important picture of 2020

They’re heading into the jungle to try to retrieve the remains for Stormin’ Norman (Chadwick Boseman), their revered, charismatic squad leader, who was killed in a firefight when they were sent to collect a locker of gold bars from a crashed CIA plane.

Stormin’ Norman, of course, is seen in flashbacks in which, surprisingly, Lee does nothing to try to make the older actors look young. It's initially offsetting, but, as the squad’s story and Norman’s sympathetic leadership — in the firefights and in dealing with racial issues — is revealed, the technique makes sense. The four survivors are, in fact, still living with Norman.

There’s a fifth, uninvited member of the group — Paul’s estranged son David (Jonathan Majors), who has read his dad’s emails and turns up to try to bond with Paul and cash in on some of the gold.

As for the rest of the story, it involves a French money changer (Jean Reno), the group’s Vietnamese guide and a international group of young people who are in the jungles defusing old land mines.