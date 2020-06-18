You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Spike Lee's return to Vietnam epic, 'Da 5 Bloods,' the most vital, important picture of 2020
View Comments

Spike Lee's return to Vietnam epic, 'Da 5 Bloods,' the most vital, important picture of 2020

{{featured_button_text}}
Film Review - Da 5 Bloods

Isiah Whitlock Jr., Norm Lewis, Clarke Peters, Delroy Lindo and Jonathan Majors in a scene from the Spike Lee film "Da 5 Bloods." 

 Netflix

Spike Lee’s “Da 5 Bloods” is the movie of our moment, a powerhouse picture about four African American veterans who go back to Vietnam to retrieve the body of a squad leader killed decades ago and dig up gold they buried in the jungle.

But the film, which Lee and Kevin Willmott adapted from a script originally about four white vets, is more than a Vietnam reckoning packaged inside an adventure.

Burning with the rage that echoes with the ’60s riots following the assassination of Martin Luther King, Jr., and the treatment of black soldiers in Vietnam, “Da 5 Bloods” resonates against the anti-racist, anti-police violence, Black Lives Matter demonstrations and the divisiveness of President Donald Trump.

That latter comes via Paul (Delroy Lindo), who wears his red MAGA hat and squabbles with his comrades over Trump soon after they arrive in Vietnam. The most troubled of the quartet, Paul becomes the edgy center of the film, a broken man carrying four decades of pain and striking out with a hair-trigger. Lindo’s performance is Oscar-worthy.

The other “bloods,” (what black soldiers in Vietnam called themselves) are Otis, (Clarke Peters), the unit’s jovial former medic; Eddie (Norm Lewis), now a wealthy, cowboy hat-wearing car dealer and Melvin (Isiah Whitlock Jr.), the trip’s organizer who has a very personal side mission to explore, as well.

They’re heading into the jungle to try to retrieve the remains for Stormin’ Norman (Chadwick Boseman), their revered, charismatic squad leader, who was killed in a firefight when they were sent to collect a locker of gold bars from a crashed CIA plane.

Stormin’ Norman, of course, is seen in flashbacks in which, surprisingly, Lee does nothing to try to make the older actors look young. It's initially offsetting, but, as the squad’s story and Norman’s sympathetic leadership — in the firefights and in dealing with racial issues — is revealed, the technique makes sense. The four survivors are, in fact, still living with Norman.

There’s a fifth, uninvited member of the group — Paul’s estranged son David (Jonathan Majors), who has read his dad’s emails and turns up to try to bond with Paul and cash in on some of the gold.

As for the rest of the story, it involves a French money changer (Jean Reno), the group’s Vietnamese guide and a international group of young people who are in the jungles defusing old land mines.

“Da 5 Bloods" overflows with movie and pop culture references, from “Apocalypse Now,” as the boat carrying the vets moves up the river, to “Flight of the Valkyries” and “The Treasure of the Sierra Madre” — keep your ears peeled for a twist on the “stinking badges” line to the Temptations, who supply the first names of the “bloods.”

But, more importantly, Lee fills the film with history — of the protests against the Vietnam War and discrimination of Muhammad Ali and Olympic athletes Tommie Smith and John Carlos, of the first black Medal of Honor winner, of Crispus Attacks, the “soul brother” in Stormin’ Norman’s words, who was the first casualty of — get this — the Revolutionary War.

It’s also violent and bloody, profanity-filled and, by the end, a very intense fight for survival.

“Da 5 Bloods” fits into Lee's decades-long string of unflinching films that confront African American life and racism, following the incendiary “Do The Right Thing," the biopic of "Malcolm X,” the documentary” “Four Little Girls,” the satire “Chi-Raq” and “BlacKkKlansman,” that got an Oscar for Lee and Willmott’s screenplay.

It might just be the best of the lot. With its potent combination of education and embodiment of the African American experience in Vietnam, it is certainly today’s most vital, important picture.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott  

Review

Da 5 Bloods

Grade: A.

Director: Spike Lee.

Cast: Delroy Lindo, Jonathan Majors, Clarke Peters, Norm Lewis Isiah Whitlock Jr., Chadwick Boseman.

Rated: R (for strong violence, grisly images and pervasive language).

Running Time: 2 hours, 39 minutes.

Now Showing: Netflix.

The Reel Story: Lee's story of four African American veterans returning to Vietnam to retrieve the remains of their squad leader is an intense adventure that educates about black history and resonates with today's rage.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Entertainment reporter/columnist

L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

HBO Max Temporally Pulls 'Gone With The Wind' Movie

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News