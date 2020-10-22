Spike Lee's 'David Byrne's American Utopia' instantly one of greatest concert films ever

In 1984, director Jonathan Demme captured David Byrne floating around the stage in his “big suit” during an energetic, joyous Talking Heads show in “Stop Making Sense,” one of the all-time great concert films.
Earlier this year, director Spike Lee caught Byrne and 11 other musicians dancing around the stage barefoot in gray buttoned-up suits in the equally energetic, uplifting “David Byrne’s American Utopia,” a more-than-worthy follow-up that, 36 years later, is every bit as good as “Stop Making Sense.”
Now on HBO and streaming on HBO Max, the film is Lee’s masterful interpretation of Byrne’s Broadway show that began as a Byrne concert tour and closed in February. Critically acclaimed and a popular hit, the show’s now set to return to Broadway in September 2021.
But the film version, in which Lee utilizes all kinds of vantage points — from high above the target to shooting the performers’ feet at floor level and gets far closer to the performers than any theater seats — might just be the best way to see the show.
The show opens with Byrne seated at a table holding a plastic brain as he raises the concert’s defining question. Babies, he says, have thousands more neural connections in the brain than adults. Where do those connections go?
Perhaps, they’re person to person — whether they’re offsetting as is Byrne’s view of “Everyone’s Coming Over to My House” (he wants them to go home quickly) or welcoming as it could easily be interpreted.
It’s one of the songs from “American Utopia,” Byrne’s 2018 album, that provides the production’s musical framework.
But the show’s also packed full of Talking Heads songs that fit into the show’s theme, including “Slippery People” and “This Must Be The Place (Naive Melody),” taking on a new feel in the non-Heads context.
There’s no “Psycho Killer.” But “Burning Down The House” and “Once in a Lifetime” make the show — and, not surprisingly, get the loudest applause from the audience, which Lee, very wisely, rarely shows.
Instead, he lets the concert unfold without distraction as the musicians emerge one or two at a time from behind a rectangular chain-link curtain to join Byrne. There are a pair of dancers and backup vocalists while the rest of the ensemble carries and plays while moving, their instruments -- guitar, bass, keyboards and an array of percussion instruments.
The choreography by Annie-B Parson can at times feel artsy for its own sake. But it’s mostly transfixing and perfectly fits the spirit of the songs.
And Byrne, the 68-year-old, gray-haired, aging hipster, leads everything with a wry openness aimed at connecting with everyone in the theatre and, by extension, watching at home.
The show’s most powerful moment, however, doesn’t come from a Byrne or Talking Heads song. Rather, it’s the done-by-permission version of Janelle Monae’s 2015 protest song “Hell You Talmbout,” a recitation of the names of Black Americans killed by police and vigilantes.
That’s just one of the elements that make “American Utopia” and its underlying plea for connection and unity resonate so strongly.
“Hell You Talmbout” comes near the conclusion of the 2 hour, 15 minute film that winds up with Byrne and the band walking through the audience, going backstage, then pedaling off on bicycles down the streets of Manhattan.
If you know anything about Byrne, that’s a perfect ending for a perfect, and much-needed, concert movie. It’s the best show you'll be able to see for months.
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!