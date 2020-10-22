Spike Lee's 'David Byrne's American Utopia' instantly one of greatest concert films ever

In 1984, director Jonathan Demme captured David Byrne floating around the stage in his “big suit” during an energetic, joyous Talking Heads show in “Stop Making Sense,” one of the all-time great concert films.

Earlier this year, director Spike Lee caught Byrne and 11 other musicians dancing around the stage barefoot in gray buttoned-up suits in the equally energetic, uplifting “David Byrne’s American Utopia,” a more-than-worthy follow-up that, 36 years later, is every bit as good as “Stop Making Sense.”

Now on HBO and streaming on HBO Max, the film is Lee’s masterful interpretation of Byrne’s Broadway show that began as a Byrne concert tour and closed in February. Critically acclaimed and a popular hit, the show’s now set to return to Broadway in September 2021.

But the film version, in which Lee utilizes all kinds of vantage points — from high above the target to shooting the performers’ feet at floor level and gets far closer to the performers than any theater seats — might just be the best way to see the show.

The show opens with Byrne seated at a table holding a plastic brain as he raises the concert’s defining question. Babies, he says, have thousands more neural connections in the brain than adults. Where do those connections go?