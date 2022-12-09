Showtime miniseries "George & Tammy" demonstrates the appeal of music movies and series

Michael Shannon doesn’t look at all like George Jones. He’s 6-foot-3. Jones was about 5-7.

His craggy face doesn’t resemble the close-set, beady eyed look that earned Jones his nickname “the Possum” And he sure can’t sing like the greatest country singer ever.

Jessica Chastain’s voice is too thin and not twangy enough to sound like Tammy Wynette. And, even with period-perfect outfits and blonde wigs that reproduce the ’60s appearance of the Queen of Country Music, she doesn’t look all that much like Wynette, either.

But, after about five minutes of screen time, their looks don’t matter as Shannon and Chastain capture the essence of Jones and Wynette in the excellent miniseries "George & Tammy,” now showing on Showtime and the Paramount Network and streaming on Paramount+.

As much a love story as an exploration of the singers’ lives, “George & Tammy” starts with their meeting and runs through, in six hour-long episodes through their turbulent marriage and beyond.

That said, the series doesn’t avoid the darkness of their lives — Jones was a notorious alcoholic, a drug abuser whose erratic behavior earned him the nickname “No Show Jones” and landed him in court on multiple charges multiple times. Wynette had addiction issues of her own.

To say that Shannon captures both the light and dark of Jones is an understatement — he’s riveting from the first scene in which the very drunk Jones is flushing $100 bills down a Grand Ole Opry toilet and, in contrast, warm and self-deprecatingly funny when he’s sober and wooing Wynette.

Chastain, who worked to get the series made for a decade and serves as an executive producer, makes Wynette a sympathetic but subtly driven character, her radiant smile covering up her need for affection and security.

Not everything that’s seen on screen really happened. To pick an example from the first episode (no spoilers here), Jones shooting up his tour bus to get some ventilation is likely an apocryphal tale.

But the mercurial Jones did flip over the dining room table and steal Wynette and her children away from her husband Don Chapel — perhaps not in quite as dramatic fashion as in the scene that caps the first of the six episodes of the series.

That accuracy and the concentration on the relationship is largely due to the fact that series co-creator and writer Abe Sylvia based the story on “The Three of Us: Growing Up with Tammy and George,” by the couple’s daughter Georgette Jones.

That writing, the period-perfect sets, and, especially the performances of Shannon and Chastain make “George & Tammy” captivating and one of the better music miniseries to come along during the post “Bohemian Rhapsody” flood of music biopics, series and documentaries.

Theatrically, that run includes “Respect” about Aretha Franklin, the highly imagined “Rocketman” about Elton John, director Baz Luhrman’s take on “Elvis,” the not-close-to-the-truth “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” (which includes a cheer from a Lied Center for Performing Arts audience at Weird Al’s show in July), and the upcoming “I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” which stars Naomi Ackie as Whitney Houston.

On the miniseries front of late have come “Pistol,” about the Sex Pistols; “The Playlist,” about the launch of Spotify; and a pair of Mötley Crüe stories, “The Dirt” and “Pam & Tommy” as in Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee.

And the documentaries are too numerous to try to recount, ranging from Ken Burns’ “Country Music” series and “Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song,” to the historic concert compilation “Summer of Soul,” “The Beatles: Get Back” and, most recently, “The Return of Tanya Tucker — Featuring Brandi Carlisle.”

In addition, there are biopics of Madonna, Leonard Bernstein, Jerry Garcia and the Grateful Dead, George Clinton, Bob Marley and U2 already in the pipeline.

Beyond the major studio's desire to land one of those project in an attempt to replicate the “Bohemian Rhapsody” cascade of cash — the Freddy Mercury/Queen picture made nearly $700 million at the box office — many of the smaller biopics, series and documentaries are being made for streaming services.

That, obviously, includes “George & Tammy,” but also the U2 series, which is being made for Netflix; the George Clinton biopic that is headed for Amazon Prime; and, to some measure, even “Elvis,” which turned up on HBO Max after a few months of theatrical release.

The move to HBO Max cut off the solid theatrical run of “Elvis,” which grossed about $290 million worldwide but was one of the most streamed movies on all services in October and November.

Last year, The Beatles: Get Back” garnered tens of thousands of subscriptions for Disney+, and reports this week are that “George & Tammy” is already Showtime’s most watched original show ever, drawing 3.3 million viewers on Sunday alone.

The appeal of music biopics has been evident for decades — the oldest date back to the 1930s, and the pictures have been Hollywood staples since Sissy Spacek won the Best Actress Oscar for playing Loretta Lynn in 1980’s “Coal Miner’s Daughter.” The Oscar run has continued with, most recently, Renee Zellweger winning for her portrayal of Judy Garland in 2019’s “Judy.”

“Elvis” is likely to get some Oscar nominations next month and it shouldn’t come as a surprise if “George & Tammy” gets some Emmy nods. The series, along with Chastain and Shannon, is that good.

