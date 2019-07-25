Opening
DANCING ELEPHANT. This Chinese film was not screened in advance for critics. Unrated. (Grand)
THE LAST BLACK MAN IN SAN FRANCISCO. This beautifully shot cinematic fable about a man's desire to own the mansion he grew up in looks at race, gentrification, history friendship and a dream that won't die. R. (Ross) Grade: A
ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD. Director Quentin Tarantino's most affectionate and poignant ode yet to the movie business is a breezy, woozy Hollywood fable that luxuriates in the simple pleasures of the movies and the colorful swirl of the Dream Factory's backlot. R. (Grand, East Park) Grade: B+
RAFIKI. This well-made, beautifully acted Romeo and Juliet-style romance between two teenage girls was banned in Kenya, where it is set and homosexuality is illegal. Not Rated. (Ross) Grade: B+
Now showing
THE ART OF SELF DEFENSE. Jesse Eisenberg gives his best performance yet in this unnerving, exacting dark comedy set at the crowded juncture of masculinity and violence. R.(Grand) Grade: B
CRAWL. This grim yet snappy little thriller about killer alligators bringing an estranged daughter and father closer together is a pleasantly unpleasant respite from the stockholder movies now clogging theaters. R. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood) Grade: B-
THE LION KING. The latest Disney live action remake is a horrific experiment, combining photorealistic animal simulations with celebrity voices into a bizarre Frankenstein's monster of a film, is so unpleasant it manages to ruin the beloved, 1994 hand-drawn original. PG. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood in 3-D and 2-D) Grade: C
THE SECRET LIFE OF PETS 2. Three interlocking plots in this animated sequel about talking pets, creating a solid piece of entertainment for all ages that's a better picture than the original. PG. (East Park) Grade: B
SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME. The second installment of the "Spider-Man" reboot with Tom Holland as the teenage webslinger doesn't break new ground or push any envelopes, it's a letter to fans that says: Everything will be just fine. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood). Grade: B
STUBER. Nasty, brutish and shrill, this horror movie about the American nightmare of late capitalist economics and unchecked law enforcement masquerading as an “action comedy" is poorly made, violent and deeply unfunny. R. (Grand, Edgewood) Grade: D-
TOY STORY 4. In a season of franchise and sequel fatigue, this imaginative fourth Tony Story picture brightens the summer with a new character, a spork, a highly relatable, laugh-filled story and superb animation. G. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood). Grade: C+
YESTERDAY. This high-concept picture that posits only one man knows the music of the Beatles has a strange story, feels forced and wobbly yet is impossible not to like. PG-13. (Grand) Grade: C+
Editor's Note: Movies playing at SouthPointe Cinema were not available at Ground Zero press time.