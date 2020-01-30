Screenings 1-31

Opening
GRETEL & HANSEL. The German folklore tale "Hansel and Gretel" gets the horror-movie treatment in this film that was not screened in advance for critics. PG-13. (Grand, SouthPointe)
OSCAR SHORTS 2020. All the films nominated for the Academy Awards for animated short; live action short and documentary short are shown in four packages as a run up to the Oscar ceremony. Unrated (Ross)
THE RHYTHM SECTION. Blake Lively plays a woman whose family is killed in a plane crash that she learns was not an accident in this thriller that was not screened in advance for critics. R. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood)
THE SONG OF NAMES. This powerful Holocaust drama follows a young Polish violinist, who suddenly disappears, and his English best friend, before, during and after the war. PG-13. (Ross) Grade: B+
Now showing
1917. This astonishing piece of cinematography is designed as two extraordinarily long, unbroken shots to tell the story of the a pair of young English soldiers forced to run through battles and minefields to save a battalion during World War I. R. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: B+
BAD BOYS FOR LIFE. This sequel, 17 years after the last picture, is a loving and skillful tribute to pure 1990s action cinema, and it's a hoot for fans of the Will Smith/Martin Lawrence franchise. R. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood) Grade: B
DOOLITTLE. Everything in this update of the adventures of the doctor who can talk with animals, played by Robert Downey, Jr. feels slapdash and half-rendered; the plot proceeds in a fashion that could be described only as perfunctory. PG. (Grand, Edgewood, SouthPointe). Grade: D
FROZEN 2. A good enough success, the sequel to the Disney animated hit pulls Elsa and her sister Anna into a murky web of Shakespearean political intrigue, a large dose of Scandinavian pagan mythology; late-‘80s/early-‘90s-style power ballads and just enough Olaf (snowman) and Sven (reindeer) for the younger viewers. PG. (SouthPointe). Grade: B
THE GENTLEMEN. Kick the tires and you’ll start to realize the story’s a lemon. It’s fairly simple underneath the layers of unreliable narrators and unnecessarily extraneous plot twists, which end up having all the intrigue of a potato. R. (Grand, Edgewood, SouthPointe). Grade: C
JUMANJI: THE NEXT LEVEL. In this sequel, there’s more jaw-droppingly crazy video game hijinks, and especially, more stars playing personas vastly different from theirs. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, SouthPointe). Grade: C+
JUST MERCY. While you might hold your breath for a suspenseful, interminable 2.6-second interval before a judge’s final verdict, call “Just Mercy” a split decision, or something like that. PG-13. (Grand), Grade: C
HARRIET. Cynthia Erivo gives a convincing performance as Harriet Tubman in this heartfelt tribute to the 19th-century freedom fighter. PG-13 (Grand) Grade: B
KNIVES OUT. Rian Johnson's fizzy Agatha Christie riff "Knives Out" succeeds as a throwback with more than mere nostalgia on its mind as it entertainingly examines murder mystery tropes. PG-13. (Grand, East Park) Grade: B+
LITTLE WOMEN. Writer/director Greta Gerwig's adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's classic novel about four sisters following the Civil War is fresh, sparkling, natural and full of soul. PG. (Grand, Edgewood) Grade: A
STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER. The nine-film 'Star Wars' series all goes out with a fizzle rather than a bang with a harried, hurried story that packs no emotional punch and a throwback so nostalgic the film seems more appropriate for rewatching on VHS. PG-13. (Grand) Grade: C
THE TURNING. This horror film about a woman dealing with a pair of creepy orphans in a haunted house . PG-13. (Grand, East Park)