Opening
JOKER. A deeply disturbing, wholly unsettling profile of villainy masked as popcorn entertainment, "Joker" is a blockbuster origin story about the Batman villain that's bold, daring, subversive and thrilling, but not a comic book movie. R. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe). Grade: A
JUDY. Renee Zellweger's performance as Judy Garland creates an intimate illusion that feels authentic, witty and affecting and makes "Judy" worth watching. PG-13. (Grand) Grade: B
TIGERS ARE NOT AFRAID. This isn’t a common jump/scare horror picture. Nor is it a monsters-zombies-whatever gone wild violence fest. (Ross) Grade: B
Now showing
ABOMINABLE. This animated movie about a sweetheart mystical, magical Yeti pulls off its predictable story in a way that's appealing to younger kids without frightening them or boring older kids and parents to death. PG. (East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: B
AD ASTRA. An astronaut (Brad Pitt) searches for his father (Tommy Lee Jones) internally and literally in this visually captivating, effectively conveyed space drama. R. (Grand, Edgewood, SouthPointe). Grade: B+
You have free articles remaining.
AQUARELA. This free-form documentary uses stunning, high definition footage of glaciers calving, cars falling through ice, a sailboat in an ocean storm and a hurricane hitting Miami to look at the power of water. PG. (Ross) Grade: B
BRITNEY RUNS A MARATHON. Comedian Jillian Bell shines in this drama disguised as a comedy about the hard work of changing yourself, playing frumpy Brittany, a New York City party girl/slacker whose body can't keep up with her party-all-day, sleep-all-night routine. R. (Grand, Edgewood) Grade: B.
DOWNTON ABBEY.This big screen fan service version of the TV hit leans so far, it falls forward onto a fainting couch. It's not a movie, really. It's a commemorative "Downton Abbey" throw pillow. PG. (Grand, East Park, SouthPointe) Grade: C
GOOD BOYS. This sometimes raunchy movie about a group of boys invited to their first middle school party with girls is a sweet "Superbad" for the preteen set. R. (Grand) Grade: B
HUSTLERS. Jennifer Lopez shines in this true story of a group of New York City strippers who, put out by the recession's effects on their Wall Street patrons, start a side con that involves drugging their wealthy marks that spins its wheels until its banger of an ending. R. (Grand, East Park) Grade: C+
IT: CHAPTER TWO. Demonic clown Pennywise returns in this film version of the second half of Stephen King's novel "It," a cinematic fun house of set pieces that explore fears of childhood and adults. R. (Grand, East Park, SouthPointe) Grade: C+
RAMBO: LAST BLOOD. This haggard, lethargically directed film is the end of the line for Sylvester Stallone's once-iconic character. who lumbers to the finish line in a flaccid, violent slog. R. (Grand, Edgewood) Grade: D