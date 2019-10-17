Opening
BEFORE YOU KNOW IT. This New York dramedy about a pair of sisters who discover their long lost mother they thought was dead isn't close to hilarious. Nor is it deeply dramatic, but it’s got enough charm, heart and talent on screen to be enjoyably watchable Not Rated. (Ross) Grade: B
MALIFICENT: MISTRESS OF EVIL. This needless sequel to the 2014 "Sleeping Beauty" riff fails to fully value the entire of appeal of these films: Angelina Jolie's Maleficent. PG.(Grand in 3D, East Park, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe in 3-D) Grade: C
MILES DAVIS: THE BIRTH OF THE COOL. This superbly crafted documentary that traces the life of jazz trumpeter Miles Davis, utilizing his music, an actor voicing his own words and interviews with those who know and played with him. Not Rated. (Ross) Grade: A
ZOMBIELAND: DOUBLE TAP. This sequel to the 2009 zombie comedy that brings back the original cast has its moments and is, if nothing else, an entertaining act of fan service. R. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: C+
Now showing
ABOMINABLE. This animated movie about a sweetheart mystical, magical Yeti pulls off its predictable story in a way that's appealing to younger kids without frightening them or boring older kids and parents to death. PG. (SouthPointe) Grade: B
THE ADDAMS FAMILY This animated picture doesn't break "The Addams Family" mold and doesn't overreach the limitations of its gently spooky story but is so slight it merely whets the appetite for more Addams fare, rather than providing anything truly satisfying. PG. (Grand, East Park, SouthPointe) Grade: C+
DOWNTON ABBEY.This big screen fan service version of the TV hit leans so far, it falls forward onto a fainting couch. It's not a movie, really. It's a commemorative "Downton Abbey" throw pillow. PG. (Edgewood) Grade: C
HUSTLERS. Jennifer Lopez shines in this true story of a group of New York City strippers who, put out by the recession's effects on their Wall Street patrons, start a side con that involves drugging their wealthy marks that spins its wheels until its banger of an ending. R. (Grand) Grade: C+
GEMINI MAN. Essentially a technology demonstration of high-frame-rate filming and exhibition with a completely digital young Will Smith clone character, director Ang Lee's picture based on a 22-year-old script, is barely a movie and it doesn't even look good. PG-13. (Grand, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: D+
IT: CHAPTER TWO. Demonic clown Pennywise returns in this film version of the second half of Stephen King's novel "It," a cinematic fun house of set pieces that explore fears of childhood and adults. R. (East Park) Grade: C+
JEXI. Nebraska native Adam DeVine stars in this laughless artificial intelligence comedy as a man addicted to his phone whose life is thrown out of whack when the phone has be upgrade. R. (Grand, SouthPointe) Grade: D
JOKER. A deeply disturbing, wholly unsettling profile of villainy masked as popcorn entertainment, "Joker" is a blockbuster origin story about the Batman villain that's bold, daring, subversive and thrilling, but not a comic book movie. R. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe). Grade: A
JUDY. Renee Zellweger's performance as Judy Garland creates an intimate illusion that feels authentic, witty and affecting and makes "Judy" worth watching. PG-13. (Grand) Grade: B