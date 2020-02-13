Screenings 2-14
Screenings 2-14

Film Review - Bad Boys for Life

Martin Lawrence, right, and Will Smith in a scene from "Bad Boys for Life."

 BEN ROTHSTEIN, COLUMBIA PICTURES-SONY via AP

Opening

BLUMHOUSE'S FANTASY ISLAND. This horror take on the TV show that finds Mr. Roarke turning guests' fantasies into nightmares was not screened in advance for critics. PG-13. (Grand).

CLEMENCY. Alfre Woodard delivers a powerful performance as a warden who is falling apart because she oversee the implementation of the death penalty in this devastating anti-capital punishment drama. R. (Ross). Grade: A

DOWNHILL. Except for a few moments of broad comedy, this American remake of a dark French comedy about a celll phone-addicted father who abandons his family is a squirm inducing evening spent with an unhappy, unlikable couple. R. (Grand) Grade: C

EARTH. This visually captivating documentary examines the moving of the earth by humans, using giant machines at seven mines, quarries and tunnels in Europe and North America. Not Rated. (Ross) Grade: B

THE PHOTOGRAPH.  This drama about a photographer's daughter who delves into her mother's early life and finds romance was not screened in advance for critics. PG-13. (Grand, East Park)

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG. This live-action adventure comedy based on the global blockbuster video game franchise from Sega that centers on the infamously brash bright blue hedgehog was not screened in advance for critics. PG. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe). PG.

Now showing

1917. This astonishing piece of cinematography is designed as two extraordinarily long, unbroken shots to tell the story of the a pair of young English soldiers forced to run through battles and minefields to save a battalion during World War I. R. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: B+

BAD BOYS FOR LIFE. This sequel, 17 years after the last picture, is a loving and skillful tribute to pure 1990s action cinema, and it's a hoot for fans of the Will Smith/Martin Lawrence franchise. R. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood) Grade: B

BIRDS OF PREY. This "twisted story" of DC comic supervillain Harley Quinn is a tribute to cutest, kookiest clown in the comics, and a perfect distillation of her character: sweet, sour and sassy in all the right ways.. R. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: B

DOLITTLE. Everything in this update of the adventures of the doctor who can talk with animals, played by Robert Downey, Jr.  feels slapdash and half-rendered; the plot proceeds in a fashion that could be described only as perfunctory. PG. (Grand, Edgewood, SouthPointe). Grade: D

GRETEL & HANSEL. The storytelling of this horror-movie treatment German folklore tale "Hansel and Gretel" gets lost in the woods, but the picture is visually stunning.. (Grand, SouthPointe) Grade: C

JUMANJI: THE NEXT LEVEL. In this sequel, there’s more jaw-droppingly crazy video game hijinks, and especially, more stars playing personas vastly different from theirs. PG-13.  (SouthPointe). Grade: C+

KNIVES OUT. Rian Johnson's fizzy Agatha Christie riff "Knives Out" succeeds as a throwback with more than mere nostalgia on its mind as it entertainingly examines murder mystery tropes. PG-13. (East Park) Grade: B+

LITTLE WOMEN. Writer/director Greta Gerwig's adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's classic novel about four sisters following the Civil War is fresh, sparkling, natural and full of soul. PG. (Grand, Edgewood) Grade: A

PARASITE.  The best picture of 2019 id a South Korean class-conflict fable about a very poor family that tries to take advantage of a very rich family is a tale of class conflict, chaos and violence. R. (Ross, Grand). Grade: A

 STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER. The nine-film 'Star Wars' series all goes out with a fizzle rather than a bang with a harried, hurried story that packs no emotional punch and a throwback so nostalgic the film seems more appropriate for rewatching on VHS. PG-13. (Grand) Grade: C

