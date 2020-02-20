Screenings 2-21

Opening
BRAHMS THE BOY II. This horror movie sequel that finds a family moving into a mansion occupied by a demonic doll was not screened in advance for critics. PG-13. (Grand, Edgewood).
CALL OF THE WILD. The computer-generated dog fails. Fortunately, Buck plays opposite several solid human actors who can hold up their end of the tale. PG. (Grand, Edgeewood, SouthPointe) Grade: B
FANTASTIC FUNGI. This evangelical eco-doc even has a superhero-friendly title — "Fantastic Fungi" — and a message about saving the planet that stars mushrooms as capped crusaders, and mycelium as the hidden power that helps create life and natural harmony. Not Rated (Grand) Grade: B
IMPRACTICAL JOKERS: THE MOVIE. This picture starring the Tenderloins that puts them onstage trying to go back in time was not screened in advance for critics. PG-13. (Grand)
WHAT SHE SAID. This well-crafted documentary examines the life and work of film critic Pauline Kael through the testimony of friends, filmmakers and followers, television interview clips and her own words. Not Rated. (Ross) Grade: A
Now showing
1917. This astonishing piece of cinematography is designed as two extraordinarily long, unbroken shots to tell the story of the a pair of young English soldiers forced to run through battles and minefields to save a battalion during World War I. R. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: B+
BAD BOYS FOR LIFE. This sequel, 17 years after the last picture, is a loving and skillful tribute to pure 1990s action cinema, and it's a hoot for fans of the Will Smith/Martin Lawrence franchise. R. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood) Grade: B
BIRDS OF PREY. This "twisted story" of DC comic supervillain Harley Quinn is a tribute to cutest, kookiest clown in the comics, and a perfect distillation of her character: sweet, sour and sassy in all the right ways. R. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: B
BLUMHOUSE'S FANTASY ISLAND. This horror take on the TV show that finds Mr. Roarke turning guests' fantasies into nightmares is a warning not to exhume long-dead franchises. PG-13. (Grand). Grade: D
CLEMENCY. Alfre Woodard delivers a powerful performance as a warden who is falling apart because she oversee the implementation of the death penalty in this devastating anti-capital-punishment drama. R. (Ross). Grade: A
DOLITTLE. Everything in this update of the adventures of the doctor who can talk with animals, played by Robert Downey, Jr. feels slapdash and half-rendered; the plot proceeds in a fashion that could be described only as perfunctory. PG. (Grand, Edgewood, SouthPointe). Grade: D
DOWNHILL. Except for a few moments of broad comedy, this American remake of a dark French comedy about a celll phone-addicted father who abandons his family is a squirm-inducing evening spent with an unhappy, unlikable couple. R. (Grand) Grade: C
JUMANJI: THE NEXT LEVEL. In this sequel, there’s more jaw-droppingly crazy video game hijinks, and especially, more stars playing personas vastly different from theirs. PG-13. (SouthPointe). Grade: C+
KNIVES OUT. Rian Johnson's fizzy Agatha Christie riff succeeds as a throwback with more than mere nostalgia on its mind as it entertainingly examines murder mystery tropes. PG-13. (East Park) Grade: B+
LITTLE WOMEN. Writer/director Greta Gerwig's adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's classic novel about four sisters following the Civil War is fresh, sparkling, natural and full of soul. PG. (Edgewood) Grade: A
PARASITE. The best picture of 2019 is a South Korean class-conflict fable about a very poor family that tries to take advantage of a very rich family is a tale of class conflict, chaos and violence. R. (Ross, Grand). Grade: A
THE PHOTOGRAPH. This drama about a photographer's daughter who delves into her mother's early life and finds romance works because of its beautiful photography and a chemistry between the stars. PG-13. (Grand, East Park) Grade: B
SONIC THE HEDGEHOG. This live-action adventure comedy based on the global blockbuster video game franchise from Sega that centers on the infamously brash bright blue hedgehog is good family fun, with a return to manic energy for Jim Carrey. PG. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe). PG. Grade: B-