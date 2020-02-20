Screenings 2-21

DOLITTLE. Everything in this update of the adventures of the doctor who can talk with animals, played by Robert Downey, Jr. feels slapdash and half-rendered; the plot proceeds in a fashion that could be described only as perfunctory. PG. (Grand, Edgewood, SouthPointe). Grade: D

DOWNHILL. Except for a few moments of broad comedy, this American remake of a dark French comedy about a celll phone-addicted father who abandons his family is a squirm-inducing evening spent with an unhappy, unlikable couple. R. (Grand) Grade: C

JUMANJI: THE NEXT LEVEL. In this sequel, there’s more jaw-droppingly crazy video game hijinks, and especially, more stars playing personas vastly different from theirs. PG-13. (SouthPointe). Grade: C+

KNIVES OUT. Rian Johnson's fizzy Agatha Christie riff succeeds as a throwback with more than mere nostalgia on its mind as it entertainingly examines murder mystery tropes. PG-13. (East Park) Grade: B+

LITTLE WOMEN. Writer/director Greta Gerwig's adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's classic novel about four sisters following the Civil War is fresh, sparkling, natural and full of soul. PG. (Edgewood) Grade: A