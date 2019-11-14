Opening
CHARLIE'S ANGELS. This isn’t rocket science, but thanks to a charm offensive of stars, it’s an easy breezy blast of an action flick that delivers as many laughs as it does roundhouse kicks. PG-13 (Grand, SouthPointe) Grade: B
FORD V. FERRARI. The only thing overshadowing Oscar-winning lead actors Matt Damon and Christian Bale are the cars. They're truly drool-worthy. PG-13.(Grand, East Park, Edgewood). Grade: B+
THE GOOD LIAR. The twisty little tete-a-tete is a fine vehicle for charming British actors Ian McKellan and Helen Mirren, but it's potentially the politest, gentlest movie about a scammer ever. R. (Grand), Grade: C+
PAIN & GLORY. Pedro Almodovar turns to drama to tell the personal story of an aging, ailing Spanish film director, beautifully played by Antonio Banderas. R. (Ross) Grade: A
Now showing
THE ADDAMS FAMILY. This animated picture doesn't break "The Addams Family" mold and doesn't overreach the limitations of its gently spooky story but is so slight it merely whets the appetite for more Addams fare, rather than providing anything truly satisfying. PG. (Grand, Edgewood) Grade: C+
COUNTDOWN. This horror film based on an app that predicts the exact time a person will die provides a few scares, but is too thin to be consistently tense or terrifying. PG-13. (Grand) Grade: C-
DOCTOR SLEEP. This followup to "The Shining" is fresh and illuminating for its first half, then when it returns to the Overlook Hotel, becomes a dull rehash of the Stephen King classic. R. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood) Grade: C+
HARRIET. Cynthia Erivo gives a convincing performance as Harriet Tubman in this heartfelt tribute to the 19th-century freedom fighter. PG-13 (Grand) Grade: B
JOJO RABBIT. This Oscar candidate balances satire and serious issues as it tells the story of a 10-year-old German boy who has Adolf Hitler as an imaginary friend and wants to be a Nazi. (Ross, Grand). Grade: A
JOKER. A deeply disturbing, wholly unsettling profile of villainy masked as popcorn entertainment, "Joker" is a blockbuster origin story about the Batman villain that's bold, daring, subversive and thrilling, but not a comic book movie. R. (Grand, East Park, SouthPointe). Grade: A
LAST CHRISTMAS. Writer Emma Thompson and director Paul Feig's holiday rom-com "Last Christmas" feels much more in tune with the Hallmark Lifetime approach, just with higher profile stars and a much bigger music budget. PG-13. (Grand, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: C+
MALIFICENT: MISTRESS OF EVIL. This needless sequel to the 2014 "Sleeping Beauty" riff fails to fully value the entire of appeal of these films: Angelina Jolie's Maleficent. PG. (East Park, SouthPointe) Grade: C
MIDWAY. The Pacific theater in World War II is turned into a high-tech extravaganza becoming a rah-rah retro slice of good old Greatest Generation celebration, in the style of "Pearl Harbor" or World War II-era pictures like "Thirty Seconds Over Tokyo." PG-13.(Grand) Grade: C+
MOTHERLESS BROOKLYN. In the age of blockbuster superhero entertainment vs. micro-budget indie films, director/star Edward Norton has delivered a movie of another era: a sturdy, wordy politically minded and wholly engaging whodunit. R. (Grand) Grade: B
PLAYING WITH FIRE. This lighthearted romp about tough guy firefighters learning to let their guard down. But it relies on tired, lowbrow comedy tropes and is executed so poorly that it’s not worth the effort. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood) Grade: D+
TERMINATOR: DARK FATE. Despite an A-list roster of talent, including people behind the scenes who theoretically should know how to resurrect this brand, "Terminator: Dark Fate " is just another bad "Terminator" movie in a string of bad "Terminator" movies. R. (Edgewood). Grade: C
ZOMBIELAND: DOUBLE TAP. This sequel to the 2009 zombie comedy that brings back the original cast has its moments and is, if nothing else, an entertaining act of fan service. R. (Grand, East Park, SouthPointe) Grade: C+