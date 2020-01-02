Screenings 01-02

Now showing
A BEAUTIFUL DAY IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD. One scene, that seems almost too schmaltzy to be true, in which a subway car full of adults and children starts serenading Fred with his theme song, actually happened. That's the magic of Mister Rogers. PG. (East Park). Grade: B+
BOMBSHELL. This star-packed recounting of the Fox News sexual harassment scandal against Roger Ailes is Genre-defying: a legal procedural about how to successfully report sexual harassment inside a cultlike conservative bureaucracy. R. (Grand) Grade: C+
CATS. Jennifer Hudson, Jason Derulo and Taylor Swift all look to being having a blast, though nothing about their performances makes anyone want to cue up their contributions on the “Cats” soundtrack afterward. PG. (Grand. Edgewood, SouthPointe). Grade: D
FORD V. FERRARI. The only thing overshadowing Oscar-winning lead actors Matt Damon and Christian Bale are the cars. They're truly drool-worthy. PG-13. (East Park) Grade: B+
FROZEN 2. A good enough success, the sequel to the Disney animated hit pulls Elsa and her sister Anna into a murky web of Shakespearean political intrigue, a large dose of Scandinavian pagan mythology; late-‘80s/early-‘90s-style power ballads and just enough Olaf (snowman) and Sven (reindeer) for the younger viewers. PG. (East Park,SouthPointe). Grade: B
JUMANJI: THE NEXT LEVEL. In this sequel, there’s more jaw-droppingly crazy video game hijinks, and especially, more stars playing personas vastly different from theirs. PG-13. (East Park, SouthPointe) Grade: C+
KNIVES OUT. Rian Johnson's fizzy Agatha Christie riff "Knives Out" succeeds as a throwback with more than mere nostalgia on its mind as it entertainingly examines murder mystery tropes. PG-13. (East Park, SouthPointe) Grade: B+
LITTLE WOMEN. Writer/director Greta Gerwig's adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's classic novel about four sisters following the Civil War is fresh, sparkling, natural and full of soul. PG. (Grand, Edgewood) Grade: A
SPIES IN DISGUISE. There’s a warm message of companionship and teamwork at the center of “Spies in Disguise,” but what makes it subversive is its emphasis on gentler methods of conflict resolution, or at least less bloody ones. PG (Grand). Grade: C
STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER. The nine-film 'Star Wars' series all goes out with a fizzle rather than a bang with a harried, hurried story that packs no emotional punch and a throwback so nostalgic the film seems more appropriate for rewatching on VHS,. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: C
UNCUT GEMS. This hallucinatory and vividly real crime thriller is powered by an Oscar-quality performance by Adam Sandler as a Manhattan jeweler and gambling addict caught in a web of his own design. R. (Grand). Grade: B+