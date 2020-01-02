Screenings 01-02
View Comments

Screenings 01-02

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Now showing

A BEAUTIFUL DAY IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD. One scene, that seems almost too schmaltzy to be true, in which a subway car full of adults and children starts serenading Fred with his theme song, actually happened. That's the magic of Mister Rogers. PG. (East Park). Grade: B+

BOMBSHELL. This star-packed recounting of the Fox News sexual harassment scandal against Roger Ailes is Genre-defying: a legal procedural about how to successfully report sexual harassment inside a cultlike conservative bureaucracy. R. (Grand) Grade: C+

CATS. Jennifer Hudson, Jason Derulo and Taylor Swift all look to being having a blast, though nothing about their performances makes anyone want to cue up their contributions on the “Cats” soundtrack afterward. PG. (Grand. Edgewood, SouthPointe). Grade: D

FORD V. FERRARI.  The only thing overshadowing Oscar-winning lead actors Matt Damon and Christian Bale are the cars. They're truly drool-worthy. PG-13. (East Park) Grade: B+

FROZEN 2. A good enough success, the sequel to the Disney animated hit pulls Elsa and her sister Anna into a murky web of Shakespearean political intrigue, a large dose of Scandinavian pagan mythology; late-‘80s/early-‘90s-style power ballads and just enough Olaf (snowman) and Sven (reindeer) for the younger viewers. PG. (East Park,SouthPointe). Grade: B

JUMANJI: THE NEXT LEVEL. In this sequel, there’s more jaw-droppingly crazy video game hijinks, and especially, more stars playing personas vastly different from theirs. PG-13.  (East Park, SouthPointe) Grade: C+

KNIVES OUT. Rian Johnson's fizzy Agatha Christie riff "Knives Out" succeeds as a throwback with more than mere nostalgia on its mind as it entertainingly examines murder mystery tropes. PG-13. (East Park, SouthPointe) Grade: B+

LITTLE WOMEN. Writer/director Greta Gerwig's adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's classic novel about four sisters following the Civil War is fresh, sparkling, natural and full of soul. PG. (Grand, Edgewood) Grade: A

SPIES IN DISGUISE. There’s a warm message of companionship and teamwork at the center of “Spies in Disguise,” but what makes it subversive is its emphasis on gentler methods of conflict resolution, or at least less bloody ones. PG (Grand). Grade: C

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER. The nine-film 'Star Wars' series all goes out with a fizzle rather than a bang with a harried, hurried story that packs no emotional punch and a throwback so nostalgic the film seems more appropriate for rewatching on VHS,. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: C

 UNCUT GEMS. This hallucinatory and vividly real crime thriller is powered by an Oscar-quality performance by Adam Sandler as a Manhattan jeweler and gambling addict caught in a web of his own design. R. (Grand). Grade: B+

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
The top 10 movies of 2019
Movies

The top 10 movies of 2019

  • Updated

All 10 movies on my list certainly meet the definition of “cinema,” even if only three made the box office top 30 -- proof that quality and popularity have little to do with each other.

+6
L. Kent's Real Life Rock Top 10
Movies

L. Kent's Real Life Rock Top 10

  • Updated

For years, cultural critic Greil Marcus has compiled a “Real Life Rock Top 10” list, arguing that we don’t experience art, movies, music, tele…

+3
The top 10 movies of 2019
Movies

The top 10 movies of 2019

  • Updated

All 10 movies on my list certainly meet the definition of “cinema,” even if only three made the box office top 30 -- proof that quality and popularity have little to do with each other.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News