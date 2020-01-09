Screenings 1-10

Opening

1917. This astonishing piece of cineamatography is designed as two extraordinarily long, unbroken shots to tell the story of the a pair of young English soldiers forced to run through battles and minefields to save a battalion during World War I. R. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood) Grade: B+

THE GRUDGE. Director Nicolas Pesce's art-film roots are evident in the movie's slow-burn first hour. But in the final third, this Ameican remake of the Japanese horror films piles on the explicit gore and jump scares. R (Grand). Grade: B-

JUST MERCY. While you might hold your breath for a suspenseful, interminable 2.6-second interval before a judge’s final verdict, call “Just Mercy” a split decision, or something like that. PG-13. (Grand), Grade: C

LIKE A BOSS. This comedy about a pair of best friends who run a cosmetics company was not screened in time for Ground Zero deadlines. R. (Grand, Edgewood, SouthPointe)