Screenings 1-10

Opening
1917. This astonishing piece of cineamatography is designed as two extraordinarily long, unbroken shots to tell the story of the a pair of young English soldiers forced to run through battles and minefields to save a battalion during World War I. R. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood) Grade: B+
THE GRUDGE. Director Nicolas Pesce's art-film roots are evident in the movie's slow-burn first hour. But in the final third, this Ameican remake of the Japanese horror films piles on the explicit gore and jump scares. R (Grand). Grade: B-
JUST MERCY. While you might hold your breath for a suspenseful, interminable 2.6-second interval before a judge’s final verdict, call “Just Mercy” a split decision, or something like that. PG-13. (Grand), Grade: C
LIKE A BOSS. This comedy about a pair of best friends who run a cosmetics company was not screened in time for Ground Zero deadlines. R. (Grand, Edgewood, SouthPointe)
UNDERWATER. As stylish this undersea adventure is, and with as many deeply treacherous and inventive dilemmas as the group faces, the film is too faithful to the formula that it never achieves pulse-quickening suspense. PG-13. (Grand, SouthPointe) Grade: C+
Now showing
You have free articles remaining.
BOMBSHELL. This star-packed recounting of the Fox News sexual harassment scandal against Roger Ailes is Genre-defying: a legal procedural about how to successfully report sexual harassment inside a cultlike conservative bureaucracy. R. (Grand) Grade: C+
FROZEN 2. A good enough success, the sequel to the Disney animated hit pulls Elsa and her sister Anna into a murky web of Shakespearean political intrigue, a large dose of Scandinavian pagan mythology; late-‘80s/early-‘90s-style power ballads and just enough Olaf (snowman) and Sven (reindeer) for the younger viewers. PG. (Grand, East Park,SouthPointe). Grade: B
JUMANJI: THE NEXT LEVEL. In this sequel, there’s more jaw-droppingly crazy video game hijinks, and especially, more stars playing personas vastly different from theirs. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: C+
KNIVES OUT. Rian Johnson's fizzy Agatha Christie riff "Knives Out" succeeds as a throwback with more than mere nostalgia on its mind as it entertainingly examines murder mystery tropes. PG-13. Grand, (East Park) Grade: B+
LITTLE WOMEN. Writer/director Greta Gerwig's adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's classic novel about four sisters following the Civil War is fresh, sparkling, natural and full of soul. PG. (Grand, Edgewood) Grade: A
SPIES IN DISGUISE. There’s a warm message of companionship and teamwork at the center of “Spies in Disguise,” but what makes it subversive is its emphasis on gentler methods of conflict resolution, or at least less bloody ones. PG (Grand, Edgewood). Grade: C
STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER. The nine-film 'Star Wars' series all goes out with a fizzle rather than a bang with a harried, hurried story that packs no emotional punch and a throwback so nostalgic the film seems more appropriate for rewatching on VHS,. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: C
UNCUT GEMS. This hallucinatory and vividly real-crime thriller is powered by an Oscar-quality performance by Adam Sandler as a Manhattan jeweler and gambling addict caught in a web of his own design. R. (Grand, SouthPointe). Grade: B+