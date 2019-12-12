Screenings 12-13
Screenings 12-13

Opening

BLACK CHRISTMAS. This holiday themed horror picture that finds a masked stalker killing sorority women was not screened in advance for critics. PG-13. (Grand)

JUMANJI: THE NEXT LEVEL. In this sequel, there’s more jaw-droppingly crazy video game hijinks, and especially, more stars playing personas vastly different from theirs. PG-13.  (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: C+

RICHARD JEWELL. Clint Eastwood's hard-to-watch, politically charged retelling of the story of the Atlanta security guard suspected of planting a bomb at the Atlanta Olympics stands up for the old-fashioned, law-and-order, God-and-country white male, under siege and undercut by bureaucratic idiocy and enemies of the people. R. (Grand, ) Grade: C+

VARDA BY AGNES. The late French filmmaker Agnes Varda says goodbye with her final movie, an "auto documentary" that looks at her life in film from the 1950s through the French New Wave to her late career art projects and documentaries. Not Rated. (Ross) Grade: A

Now showing

A BEAUTIFUL DAY IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD. One scene, that seems almost too schmaltzy to be true, in which a subway car full of adults and children starts serenading Fred with his theme song, actually happened. That's the magic of Mister Rogers. PG. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood) Grade: B+

DARK WATERS. This whistleblower movie is thoughtful and stylishly directed with an important message, but it falls a little bit flat because it so carefully follows the well-traveled ground of this type of movie. PG-13. (Grand, East Park) Grade: C+

FORD V. FERRARI.  The only thing overshadowing Oscar-winning lead actors Matt Damon and Christian Bale are the cars. They're truly drool-worthy. PG-13.(Grand, East Park,  Edgewood). Grade: B+

FROZEN 2. A good enough success, the sequel to the Disney animated hit pulls Elsa and her sister Anna into a murky web of Shakespearean political intrigue, a large dose of Scandinavian pagan mythology; late-‘80s/early-‘90s-style power ballads and just enough Olaf (snowman) and Sven (reindeer) for the younger viewers. PG. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe). Grade: B

HONEY BOY. A cinematic therapy session for writer/star LaBeouf, a former child star who has made the difficult transition into adult stardom and become one of his generation's best actors in the process. "Honey Boy" is him wrestling with his own demons, and it's a brave act of public catharsis. R. (Grand). Grade: B+

KNIVES OUT. Rian Johnson's fizzy Agatha Christie riff "Knives Out" succeeds as a throwback with more than mere nostalgia on its mind as it entertainingly examines murder mystery tropes. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: B+

MIDWAY. The Pacific theater in World War II is turned into a high-tech extravaganza becoming a rah-rah retro slice of good old Greatest Generation celebration, in the style of "Pearl Harbor" or World War II-era pictures like "Thirty Seconds Over Tokyo." PG-13. (SouthPointe) Grade: C+

PARASITE. The best movie of 2019 so far is director Bong's class-conflict fable about a very poor South Korean family that tries to take advantage of a very rich family that stuns with a world-in-chaos conclusion. R. (Ross) Grade: A

PLAYMOBIL: THE MOVIE This animated film about a boy who falls into the colorful world of Playmobil is a lifeless generic promotional tool. PG. (Grand, SouthPointe) Grade: D

QUEEN & SLIM. Death hangs heavily over this lovers-on-the-run road movie, and a fierce, reckless embrace of life -- black lives, specifically, but as with any vital film, the specifics point to more than one story or set of circumstances. R (Grand) Grade: B-

 

