Screenings 12-13

BLACK CHRISTMAS. This holiday themed horror picture that finds a masked stalker killing sorority women was not screened in advance for critics. PG-13. (Grand)

JUMANJI: THE NEXT LEVEL. In this sequel, there’s more jaw-droppingly crazy video game hijinks, and especially, more stars playing personas vastly different from theirs. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: C+

RICHARD JEWELL. Clint Eastwood's hard-to-watch, politically charged retelling of the story of the Atlanta security guard suspected of planting a bomb at the Atlanta Olympics stands up for the old-fashioned, law-and-order, God-and-country white male, under siege and undercut by bureaucratic idiocy and enemies of the people. R. (Grand, ) Grade: C+

VARDA BY AGNES. The late French filmmaker Agnes Varda says goodbye with her final movie, an "auto documentary" that looks at her life in film from the 1950s through the French New Wave to her late career art projects and documentaries. Not Rated. (Ross) Grade: A

