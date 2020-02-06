Screenings 2-7

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

GRETEL & HANSEL. The storytelling of this horror-movie treatment German folklore tale "Hansel and Gretel" gets lost in the woods, but the picture is visually stunning.. (Grand, SouthPointe) Grade: C

JUMANJI: THE NEXT LEVEL. In this sequel, there’s more jaw-droppingly crazy video game hijinks, and especially, more stars playing personas vastly different from theirs. PG-13. (East Park, SouthPointe). Grade: C+

KNIVES OUT. Rian Johnson's fizzy Agatha Christie riff "Knives Out" succeeds as a throwback with more than mere nostalgia on its mind as it entertainingly examines murder mystery tropes. PG-13. (Grand, East Park) Grade: B+

LITTLE WOMEN. Writer/director Greta Gerwig's adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's classic novel about four sisters following the Civil War is fresh, sparkling, natural and full of soul. PG. (Grand, Edgewood) Grade: A

OSCAR SHORTS 2020. All the films nominated for the Academy Awards for animated short; live action short and documentary short are shown in four packages as a run up to the Oscar ceremony. Unrated (Ross)