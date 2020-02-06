Screenings 2-7

Opening
AGA. This exquisitely quiet observational film looks at an aging Yakut couple living on the ice in Siberia, trying to hold on to the vanishing lifestyle. Not Rated. (Ross) Grade: A
BIRDS OF PREY. This "twisted story" of DC comic supervillain Harley Quinn was not screened in advance for critics. R. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe)
Now showing
1917. This astonishing piece of cinematography is designed as two extraordinarily long, unbroken shots to tell the story of the a pair of young English soldiers forced to run through battles and minefields to save a battalion during World War I. R. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: B+
BAD BOYS FOR LIFE. This sequel, 17 years after the last picture, is a loving and skillful tribute to pure 1990s action cinema, and it's a hoot for fans of the Will Smith/Martin Lawrence franchise. R. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood) Grade: B
DOLITTLE. Everything in this update of the adventures of the doctor who can talk with animals, played by Robert Downey, Jr. feels slapdash and half-rendered; the plot proceeds in a fashion that could be described only as perfunctory. PG. (Grand, Edgewood, SouthPointe). Grade: D
GRETEL & HANSEL. The storytelling of this horror-movie treatment German folklore tale "Hansel and Gretel" gets lost in the woods, but the picture is visually stunning.. (Grand, SouthPointe) Grade: C
JUMANJI: THE NEXT LEVEL. In this sequel, there’s more jaw-droppingly crazy video game hijinks, and especially, more stars playing personas vastly different from theirs. PG-13. (East Park, SouthPointe). Grade: C+
KNIVES OUT. Rian Johnson's fizzy Agatha Christie riff "Knives Out" succeeds as a throwback with more than mere nostalgia on its mind as it entertainingly examines murder mystery tropes. PG-13. (Grand, East Park) Grade: B+
LITTLE WOMEN. Writer/director Greta Gerwig's adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's classic novel about four sisters following the Civil War is fresh, sparkling, natural and full of soul. PG. (Grand, Edgewood) Grade: A
OSCAR SHORTS 2020. All the films nominated for the Academy Awards for animated short; live action short and documentary short are shown in four packages as a run up to the Oscar ceremony. Unrated (Ross)
THE RHYTHM SECTION. Blake Lively is excellent, but this revenge thriller woman whose family is killed in a plane crash that she learns was not an accident is cliched and predictable. R. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood). Grade: C
STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER. The nine-film 'Star Wars' series all goes out with a fizzle rather than a bang with a harried, hurried story that packs no emotional punch and a throwback so nostalgic the film seems more appropriate for rewatching on VHS. PG-13. (Grand) Grade: C
THE TURNING. This horror film based on the Henry James novel about a woman dealing with a pair of creepy orphans in a haunted house is dull and never scary. PG-13. (Grand) Grade: D