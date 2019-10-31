Opening
ARCTIC DOGS. This animated picture about a fox who wants to become a husky was not screened in advance for critics. G. (East Park, Edgewood)
GREENER GRASS. Directors/co-stars Jocelyn DeBoer and Lincoln native Dawn Luebbe have created a weird, funny satire that pokes fun at suburban conformity with a surreal, day-glo twist. (Ross) Grade: B+
HARRIET. Cynthia Erivo gives a convincing performance as Harriet Tubman in this heartfelt tribute to the 19th-century freedom fighter. PG-13 (Grand) Grade: B
MOTHERLESS BROOKLYN. In the age of blockbuster superhero entertainment vs. micro-budget indie films, director/star Edward Norton has delivered a movie of another era: a sturdy, wordy politically minded and wholly engaging whodunit. R. (Grand) Grade: B
TERMINATOR: DARK FATE. Despite an A-list roster of talent, including people behind the scenes who theoretically should know how to resurrect this brand, "Terminator: Dark Fate " is just another bad "Terminator" movie in a string of bad "Terminator" movies. R. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe). Grade: C
WHERE"S MY ROY COHN? This concise illuminating documentary looks at the life and influence of Roy Cohn, McCarthy counsel, disbarred lawyer to the Mob, political fixer and mentor of President Donald J. Trump. PG-13. (Ross) Grade: A
Now showing
THE ADDAMS FAMILY. This animated picture doesn't break "The Addams Family" mold and doesn't overreach the limitations of its gently spooky story but is so slight it merely whets the appetite for more Addams fare, rather than providing anything truly satisfying. PG. (Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: C+
BLACK & BLUE. This corrupt cop thriller about a rookie officer who accidentally captures the murder of a drug dealer on her body camera tells a familiar story, but does it well. R. (Grand) Grade: B
COUNTDOWN. This horror film based on an app that predicts the exact time a person will die provides a few scares, but is too thin to be consistently tense or terrifying. PG-13. (Grand, SouthPointe) Grade: C-
THE CURRENT WAR — DIRECTOR'S CUT. This film about Thomas Edison, George Westinghouse, Nikola Tesla and, for a climax, the dazzling illumination of the 1893 Chicago World's Fair finally makes its way to theaters and works, sort of, through Benedict Cumberbatch's harsh treatment of Edison. PG-13. (Grand, East Park) Grade: C+
DOWNTON ABBEY. This big screen fan service version of the TV hit leans so far, it falls forward onto a fainting couch. It's not a movie, really. It's a commemorative "Downton Abbey" throw pillow. PG. (Edgewood) Grade: C
GEMINI MAN. Essentially a technology demonstration of high-frame-rate filming and exhibition with a completely digital young Will Smith clone character, director Ang Lee's picture based on a 22-year-old script, is barely a movie and it doesn't even look good. PG-13. (Grand) Grade: D+
JOKER. A deeply disturbing, wholly unsettling profile of villainy masked as popcorn entertainment, "Joker" is a blockbuster origin story about the Batman villain that's bold, daring, subversive and thrilling, but not a comic book movie. R. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe). Grade: A
THE LIGHTHOUSE. Not a conventional ghost story or thriller, this film that's set in the 1890s works, thanks to committed performances from Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattison and a coastline that made for this tall tale. R. (Grand) Grade: B
MALIFICENT: MISTRESS OF EVIL. This needless sequel to the 2014 "Sleeping Beauty" riff fails to fully value the entire of appeal of these films: Angelina Jolie's Maleficent. PG. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe in 3-D) Grade: C
WESTERN STARS. Bruce Springsteen performs the songs from his latest album "Western Stars" along with a 30 piece orchestra in this concert film that intersperses his reflections on life and music between songs. PG. (Grand) Grade: A
ZOMBIELAND: DOUBLE TAP. This sequel to the 2009 zombie comedy that brings back the original cast has its moments and is, if nothing else, an entertaining act of fan service. R. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: C+