Opening
47 METERS DOWN: UNCAGED. This movie, which follows two sisters who are invited to cage dive while on holiday in Mexico, was not screened in advance for critics. PG-13. (Grand, East Park).
ANGRY BIRDS 2. The second film in the franchise is somehow even more chaotic than the first. But what else could one possibly expect from the sequel? (Grand, East Park). Grade: C+ (Grand, SouthPointe)
BLINDED BY THE LIGHT. This music-filled uplifting feel good, based-on-a-true picture captures how the music of Bruce Springsteen inspired and changed the life of a Pakistani teenager in England in the 1980s. PG-13. (Grand) Grade: A
GOOD BOYS. This sometimes raunchy movie about a group of boys invited to their first middle school party with girls, was not reviewed in Ground Zero press time. R. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood)
MARIANNE & LEONARD. This documentary uses vintage footage, old interviews and contemporary reflections to explore the unique, five-decade love story between folk musician Leonard Cohen and his Norwegian "muse" Marianme Ihlen. R. (Ross) Grade: B
WHERE'D YOU GO, BERNADETTE. When Bernadette, a seemingly happy wife and mother, suddenly disappears, her concerned family sets off on an exciting adventure to solve the mystery of where she might have gone. PG-13. (Grand, Edgewood, SouthPointe).
Now showing
THE ART OF RACING IN THE RAIN. This adapation of the book about a race car driver and his dog, told from the dog's point of view, wears a little thin, even so, it's a league above some recent dog-tearjerkers. PG. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood) Grade: C
BRIAN BANKS. Strong performances bring life this otherwise dully recounted biopic about a high school football star who was wrongly convicted of rape in the early 2000s, fought for his freedom and found a new life after prison. PG-13. (Grand) Grade: C+
DORA & THE LOST CITY OF GOLD. The teen explorer from the animated series leads her friends on a jungle adventure in this live-action tale. PG.(Grand, Edgewood, SouthPointe). Grade: B-
THE FAREWELL. This comedy drama take the viewer a humanely eccentric place, filled with all the right actors to populate a semi-autobiographical tale of deception in a Chinese family. PG. (Grand). Grade: B+
FAST & FURIOUS PRESENTS: HOBBS & SHAW. This spinoff of the action series that teams up Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham as reluctant partners. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, SouthPointe). Grade: C+
THE KITCHEN. Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish and Elisabeth Moss play the wives of three incarcerated mobsters take over their husbands' rackets to support their families in 1970s NYC in this dud of an action comedy. PG-13. (Grand, Edgewood) Grade: D
THE LION KING. The latest Disney live action remake is a horrific experiment, combining photorealistic animal simulations with celebrity voices into a bizarre Frankenstein's monster of a film, is so unpleasant it manages to ruin the beloved, 1994 hand-drawn original. PG. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: C
MAIDEN. This documentary uses vintage footage and contemporary interviews to tell the story of the first all-woman crew to compete in an around-the-world yacht race. PG. (Ross) Grade: A
ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD. Director Quentin Tarantino's most affectionate and poignant ode yet to the movie business is a breezy, woozy Hollywood fable that luxuriates in the simple pleasures of the movies and the colorful swirl of the Dream Factory's backlot. R. (Grand, East Park) Grade: B+
SCARY STORIES TO TELL IN THE DARK. Teens in a small town in the 1960s discover a book of terror tales that start to come true in this well-done horro film. PG-13. (Grand, SouthPointe) Grade: B+