Screenings 1-17

BAD BOYS FOR LIFE. This sequel, 17 years after the last picture, is a loving and skillful tribute to pure 1990s action cinema, and it's a hoot for fans of the Will Smith/Martin Lawrence franchise. R. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood) Grade: B

DOOLITTLE. This update of the adventures of the doctor who can talk with animals, played by Robert Downey, Jr. was not screened in advance for critics. PG. (Grand, Edgewood, SouthPointe).

A HIDDEN LIFE. Terrance Malick's artful, thought-provoking film uses the life of an Austrian farmer who refuses to join the Nazi Army in World War II in a meditation on the question of doing the right thing at the risk of one's life. (Ross) Grade: B+

WAVES. This ambitious, visually innovating heart-rending drama about a South Florida family falling apart feels like two barely jointed together movies rather an a single cohesive film. R. (Ross) Grade: B

