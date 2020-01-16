Screenings 1-17

Opening
BAD BOYS FOR LIFE. This sequel, 17 years after the last picture, is a loving and skillful tribute to pure 1990s action cinema, and it's a hoot for fans of the Will Smith/Martin Lawrence franchise. R. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood) Grade: B
DOOLITTLE. This update of the adventures of the doctor who can talk with animals, played by Robert Downey, Jr. was not screened in advance for critics. PG. (Grand, Edgewood, SouthPointe).
A HIDDEN LIFE. Terrance Malick's artful, thought-provoking film uses the life of an Austrian farmer who refuses to join the Nazi Army in World War II in a meditation on the question of doing the right thing at the risk of one's life. (Ross) Grade: B+
WAVES. This ambitious, visually innovating heart-rending drama about a South Florida family falling apart feels like two barely jointed together movies rather an a single cohesive film. R. (Ross) Grade: B
Now showing
1917. This astonishing piece of cinematography is designed as two extraordinarily long, unbroken shots to tell the story of the a pair of young English soldiers forced to run through battles and minefields to save a battalion during World War I. R. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood) Grade: B+
FORD V. FERRARI. The only thing overshadowing Oscar-winning lead actors Matt Damon and Christian Bale are the cars. They're truly drool-worthy. PG-13. (Grand) Grade: B+
FROZEN 2. A good enough success, the sequel to the Disney animated hit pulls Elsa and her sister Anna into a murky web of Shakespearean political intrigue, a large dose of Scandinavian pagan mythology; late-‘80s/early-‘90s-style power ballads and just enough Olaf (snowman) and Sven (reindeer) for the younger viewers. PG. (East Park,SouthPointe). Grade: B
JOJO RABBIT. This Oscar nominee balances satire and serious issues as it tells the story of a 10-year-old German boy who has Adolf Hitler as an imaginary friend and wants to be a Nazi. (Ross, Grand). Grade: A
JOKER. A deeply disturbing, wholly unsettling profile of villainy masked as popcorn entertainment, "Joker" is a blockbuster origin story about the Batman villain that's bold, daring, subversive and thrilling, but not a comic book movie. R. (Grand). Grade: A
JUMANJI: THE NEXT LEVEL. In this sequel, there’s more jaw-droppingly crazy video game hijinks, and especially, more stars playing personas vastly different from theirs. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, SouthPointe). Grade: C+
JUST MERCY. While you might hold your breath for a suspenseful, interminable 2.6-second interval before a judge’s final verdict, call “Just Mercy” a split decision, or something like that. PG-13. (Grand), Grade: C
KNIVES OUT. Rian Johnson's fizzy Agatha Christie riff "Knives Out" succeeds as a throwback with more than mere nostalgia on its mind as it entertainingly examines murder mystery tropes. PG-13. Grand, (East Park) Grade: B+
LIKE A BOSS. This comedy about a pair of best friends who run a cosmetics company was not screened in time for Ground Zero deadlines. R. (Edgewood, SouthPointe)
LITTLE WOMEN. Writer/director Greta Gerwig's adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's classic novel about four sisters following the Civil War is fresh, sparkling, natural and full of soul. PG. (Grand, Edgewood) Grade: A
ONCE UPON A TIME ... IN HOLLYWOOD. Director Quentin Tarantino's most affectionate and poignant ode yet to the movie business is a breezy, woozy Hollywood fable. R. (Grand) Grade: B+
PARASITE. The Journal Star's best movie of 2019 so far is director Bong's class-conflict fable about a very poor South Korean family that tries to take advantage of a very rich family that stuns with a world-in-chaos conclusion. R. (Ross) Grade: A
STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER. The nine-film 'Star Wars' series all goes out with a fizzle rather than a bang with a harried, hurried story that packs no emotional punch and a throwback so nostalgic the film seems more appropriate for rewatching on VHS,. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: C
UNCUT GEMS. This hallucinatory and vividly real-crime thriller is powered by a strong performance by Adam Sandler as a Manhattan jeweler and gambling addict caught in a web of his own design. R. (Grand). Grade: B+
UNDERWATER. As stylish this undersea adventure is, and with as many deeply treacherous and inventive dilemmas as the group faces, the film is too faithful to the formula that it never achieves pulse-quickening suspense. PG-13. (Grand, SouthPointe) Grade: C+