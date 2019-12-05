Screenings 12-6

Opening
DARK WATERS. This whistleblower movie is thoughtful and stylishly directed with an important message, but it falls a little bit flat because it so carefully follows the well-traveled ground of this type of movie. PG-13. (Grand, East Park) Grade: C+
HONEY BOY. A cinematic therapy session for writer/star LaBeouf, a former child star who has made the difficult transition into adult stardom and become one of his generation's best actors in the process. "Honey Boy" is him wrestling with his own demons, and it's a brave act of public catharsis. R. (Grand). Grade: B+
MAKING WAVES: THE ART OF CINEMATIC SOUND. This illuminating documentary from a long-time film editor traces the history of sound in film, looks at innovations from pictures like "Star Wars" and "Toy Story" and reveals some of the sound designers' tricks, like mixing roars from a lion and a tiger to create King Kong's voice. Unrated. (Ross) Grade: A
NO SAFE SPACES. Built around a cross-country speaking tour pairing conservative commentator Dennis Prager and comedian Adam Carolla, the documentary takes aim at identity politics, which it charges are eroding First Amendment rights. PG-13. (Grand) Grade: B
PLAYMOBIL: THE MOVIE This animated film about a boy who falls into the colorful world of Playmobil was not screened in advance for critics. PG. (Grand, SouthPointe)
THE WHISTLEBLOWER. A Chinese expatriate finds that technology developed by the Australian mining company where he works is creating a health hazard in this thriller that was not screened for critics. Not Rated. (Grand)
Now showing
21 BRIDGES. A high-concept thriller with a ticking clock and a killer premise, though it doesn't totally deliver on that promise. PG-13. (Grand, SouthPointe) Grade: B-
You have free articles remaining.
THE ADDAMS FAMILY. This animated picture doesn't break "The Addams Family" mold and doesn't overreach the limitations of its gently spooky story but is so slight it merely whets the appetite for more Addams fare, rather than providing anything truly satisfying. PG. (Grand) Grade: C+
A BEAUTIFUL DAY IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD. One scene, that seems almost too schmaltzy to be true, in which a subway car full of adults and children starts serenading Fred with his theme song, actually happened. That's the magic of Mister Rogers. PG. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood) Grade: B+
FORD V. FERRARI. The only thing overshadowing Oscar-winning lead actors Matt Damon and Christian Bale are the cars. They're truly drool-worthy. PG-13.(Grand, East Park, Edgewood). Grade: B+
FROZEN 2. A good enough success, the sequel to the Disney animated hit pulls Elsa and her sister Anna into a murky web of Shakespearean political intrigue, a large dose of Scandinavian pagan mythology; late-‘80s/early-‘90s-style power ballads and just enough Olaf (snowman) and Sven (reindeer) for the younger viewers. PG. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe). Grade: B
JOJO RABBIT. This Oscar candidate balances satire and serious issues as it tells the story of a 10-year-old German boy who has Adolf Hitler as an imaginary friend and wants to be a Nazi. (Ross). Grade: A
KNIVES OUT. Rian Johnson's fizzy Agatha Christie riff "Knives Out" succeeds as a throwback with more than mere nostalgia on its mind as it entertainingly examines murder mystery tropes. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: B+
MIDWAY. The Pacific theater in World War II is turned into a high-tech extravaganza becoming a rah-rah retro slice of good old Greatest Generation celebration, in the style of "Pearl Harbor" or World War II-era pictures like "Thirty Seconds Over Tokyo." PG-13.(SouthPointe) Grade: C+
PARASITE. The best movie of 2019 so far is director Bong's class-conflict fable about a very poor South Korean family that tries to take advantage of a very rich family that stuns with a world-in-chaos conclusion. R. (Ross) Grade: A
PLAYING WITH FIRE. This lighthearted romp about tough guy firefighters learning to let their guard down. But it relies on tired, lowbrow comedy tropes and is executed so poorly that it’s not worth the effort. (East Park, Edgewood) Grade: D+
QUEEN & SLIM. Death hangs heavily over this lovers-on-the-run road movie, and a fierce, reckless embrace of life -- black lives, specifically, but as with any vital film, the specifics point to more than one story or set of circumstances. R (Grand) Grade: B-