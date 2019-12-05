Screenings 12-6

Opening

DARK WATERS. This whistleblower movie is thoughtful and stylishly directed with an important message, but it falls a little bit flat because it so carefully follows the well-traveled ground of this type of movie. PG-13. (Grand, East Park) Grade: C+

HONEY BOY. A cinematic therapy session for writer/star LaBeouf, a former child star who has made the difficult transition into adult stardom and become one of his generation's best actors in the process. "Honey Boy" is him wrestling with his own demons, and it's a brave act of public catharsis. R. (Grand). Grade: B+

MAKING WAVES: THE ART OF CINEMATIC SOUND. This illuminating documentary from a long-time film editor traces the history of sound in film, looks at innovations from pictures like "Star Wars" and "Toy Story" and reveals some of the sound designers' tricks, like mixing roars from a lion and a tiger to create King Kong's voice. Unrated. (Ross) Grade: A

NO SAFE SPACES. Built around a cross-country speaking tour pairing conservative commentator Dennis Prager and comedian Adam Carolla, the documentary takes aim at identity politics, which it charges are eroding First Amendment rights. PG-13. (Grand) Grade: B