Screenings 3-6

Opening
EMMA. his adaptation of the famous romantic novel is filled with that simple yet rare thing: pure pleasure. both a loving homage to Jane Austen and a celebration of fashion and decorative arts. PG. (Grand, Edgewood) Grade: B
GREED. This biting satire takes down an British fashion billionaire with dark humor and devastating facts. R. (Ross) Grade; B+
INTERNATIONAL FALLS, This well-crafted, smartly written indie that manages to break a little new ground as it examines the intersection of the unhappy lives of motel desk clerk Dee and standup comic Tim. Not Rated.(Ross). Grade: B
ONWARD.The latest from Disney/Pixar finally brings mainstream representation to fantasy-obsessed metalheads in a warm tale of brotherly love forged during an epic coming-of-age quest, PG. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) PG. Grade: B
THE WAY BACK. There is nothing particularly extraordinary about “The Way Back,” except perhaps for Ben Affleck’s performance as a lonely alcoholic who gets a lifeline when he’s asked to coach a high school basketball team. R. (Grand, East Park) Grade: C+
Now showing
1917. This astonishing piece of cinematography is designed as two extraordinarily long, unbroken shots to tell the story of the a pair of young English soldiers forced to run through battles and minefields to save a battalion during World War I. R. (Grand, SouthPointe) Grade: B+
BAD BOYS FOR LIFE. This sequel, 17 years after the last picture, is a loving and skillful tribute to pure 1990s action cinema, and it's a hoot for fans of the Will Smith/Martin Lawrence franchise. R. (Grand, East Park) Grade: B
BIRDS OF PREY. This "twisted story" of DC comic supervillain Harley Quinn is a tribute to cutest, kookiest clown in the comics, and a perfect distillation of her character: sweet, sour and sassy in all the right ways. R. (Grand) Grade: B
BLUMHOUSE'S FANTASY ISLAND. This horror take on the TV show that finds Mr. Roarke turning guests' fantasies into nightmares is a warning not to exhume long-dead franchises. PG-13. (Grand). Grade: D
BRAHMS THE BOY II. This horror movie sequel that finds a family moving into a mansion occupied by a demonic doll is more boring that scary and manages to undermine its predecessor. PG-13. (Grand, East Park). Grade: D
THE CALL OF THE WILD. The computer-generated dog fails. Fortunately, Buck plays opposite several solid human actors who can hold up their end of the tale. PG. (Grand, Edgeewood, SouthPointe) Grade: B
IMPRACTICAL JOKERS: THE MOVIE. This picture starring the Tenderloins that puts them onstage trying to go back in time was not screened for critics. PG-13. (Grand, Edgewood)
THE INVISIBLE MAN. Director Leight Whannell flips the nature of invisibility from a superpower to a threat in this remake of the 1897 H.G. Wells story and 1933 film that's carried by a fine performance from Elisabeth Moss. R. (Grand, East Park, Edgwood, SouthPointe) Grade: B+
MY HERO ACADEMIA: HEROES RISING. The second theatrical feature from the hit anime fantasy-adventure series delivers the selfless feats of daring-do, slapstick comedy, friendship and over-the-top battles fans love and expect. Not Rated. (Grand). Grade: B
SONIC THE HEDGEHOG. This live-action adventure comedy based on the global blockbuster video game franchise from Sega that centers on the infamously brash bright blue hedgehog is good family fun, with a return to manic energy for Jim Carrey. PG. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe). PG. Grade: B-