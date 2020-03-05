Screenings 3-6

1917. This astonishing piece of cinematography is designed as two extraordinarily long, unbroken shots to tell the story of the a pair of young English soldiers forced to run through battles and minefields to save a battalion during World War I. R. (Grand, SouthPointe) Grade: B+

BAD BOYS FOR LIFE. This sequel, 17 years after the last picture, is a loving and skillful tribute to pure 1990s action cinema, and it's a hoot for fans of the Will Smith/Martin Lawrence franchise. R. (Grand, East Park) Grade: B

BIRDS OF PREY. This "twisted story" of DC comic supervillain Harley Quinn is a tribute to cutest, kookiest clown in the comics, and a perfect distillation of her character: sweet, sour and sassy in all the right ways. R. (Grand) Grade: B

BLUMHOUSE'S FANTASY ISLAND. This horror take on the TV show that finds Mr. Roarke turning guests' fantasies into nightmares is a warning not to exhume long-dead franchises. PG-13. (Grand). Grade: D