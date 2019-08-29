Opening
AFTER THE WEDDING. This soapy gender-flipped remake of an Oscar-nominated Danish film is worth watching for the performances of Julianne Moore and Michelle Williams. PG-13. (Ross) Grade: B
APOCALYPSE NOW: FINAL CUT. Francis Ford Coppola's 1979 masterwork returns to the screen, a half-hour longer than the original and revamped by today's film making technology. R. (Ross).
BENNETT'S WAR. The film about an injured soldier who recovers from his wounds by getting back on his motorcycle was not screened in advance for critics. PG-13. (Grand)
ONE CHILD NATION. The superb new documentary "One Child Nation" comes from filmmaker Nanfu Wang, who tells a shadowy, complex story of her family and of China's notorious population control methods implemented in 1979 and perpetuated for 35 years. R. (Grand) Grade: A
Now showing
ANGEL HAS FALLEN. The latest installment of the "Has Fallen" franchise takes a "Three Days of the Condor" turn while exploring more deeply its everyman hero, played by Gerard Butler. R. (Grand, East Park) Grade: C+
ANGRY BIRDS 2. The second film in the franchise is somehow even more chaotic than the first. But what else could one possibly expect from the sequel? (Grand. SouthPointe). Grade: C+
THE ART OF RACING IN THE RAIN. This adaptation of the book about a race car driver and his dog, told from the dog's point of view, wears a little thin. Even so, it's a league above some recent dog-tearjerkers. PG. (Edgewood) Grade: C
FAST & FURIOUS PRESENTS: HOBBS & SHAW. This spinoff of the action series that teams up Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham as reluctant partners. PG-13. (East Park, SouthPointe). Grade: C+
GOOD BOYS. This sometimes raunchy movie about a group of boys invited to their first middle school party with girls is a sweet "Superbad" for the pre-teen set. R. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood) Grade: B
THE LION KING. The latest Disney live action remake is a horrific experiment, combining photorealistic animal simulations with celebrity voices into a bizarre Frankenstein's monster of a film, is so unpleasant it manages to ruin the beloved, 1994 hand-drawn original. PG. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: C
ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD. Director Quentin Tarantino's most affectionate and poignant ode yet to the movie business is a breezy, woozy Hollywood fable that luxuriates in the simple pleasures of the movies and the colorful swirl of the Dream Factory's back lot. R. (Grand, Edgewood) Grade: B+
OVERCOMER. This faith-based film about a high school coach trying to cope with economic change who is inspired by an athlete never fully connects due to poor writing and sloppy executiion. PG. (Grand, SouthPointe) Grade: C-
THE PEANUT BUTTER FALCON. Zach Gottsagen and Shia LaBeouf give superb performances as a man with Down syndrome and a down-on-his-luck fisherman who wander around North Carolina trying to find themselves in this Mark Twain-esque story. PG-13. (Grand, East Park) Grade: A
READY OR NOT. A young bride who joins her new husband's strange family and finds herself fighting for her survival in this dead-pan funny, take-down-of-the-rich horror thriller.. R (Grand, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: B
SCARY STORIES TO TELL IN THE DARK. Teens in a small town in the 1960s discover a book of terror tales that start to come true in this well-done horror film. PG-13. (Grand, SouthPointe) Grade: B+
SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME. The second "Spider-Man" reboot with Tom Holland as the teenage webslinger doesn't break any new ground, saying to fans: Everything will be just fine. (Grand, East Park) Grade: B
TOY STORY 4. In a season of sequel fatigue, the imaginative fourth "Toy Story" movie adds a new character, a highly relatable, laugh-filled story and superb animation. G. (Grand, East Park) Grade: C+