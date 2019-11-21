Opening
21 BRIDGES. This cops-and-robbers thriller starring Chadwick Boseman was not screened in time for Ground Zero deadlines. (Grand)
A BEAUTIFUL DAY IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD. One scene, that seems almost too schmaltzy to be true, in which a subway car full of adults and children starts serenading Fred with his theme song, actually happened. That's the magic of Mr. Rogers. PG. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood) Grade: B+
FROZEN 2. A good enough success, the sequel to the Disney animated hit pulls Elsa and her sister Anna into a murky web of Shakespearean political intrigue, a large dose of Scandinavian pagan mythology; late-‘80s/early-‘90s-style power ballads and just enough Olaf (snowman) and Sven (reindeer) for the younger viewers. Pg. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe). Grade: B
PARASITE. The best movie of 2019 so far is director Bong's class-conflict fable about a very poor South Korean family that tries to take advantage of a very rich family that stuns with a world-in-chaos conclusion. R. (Ross) Grade: A
Now showing
CHARLIE'S ANGELS. This isn’t rocket science, but thanks to a charm offensive of stars, it’s an easy breezy blast of an action flick that delivers as many laughs as it does roundhouse kicks. PG-13 (Grand, SouthPointe) Grade: B
FORD V. FERRARI. The only thing overshadowing Oscar-winning lead actors Matt Damon and Christian Bale are the cars. They're truly drool-worthy. PG-13.(Grand, East Park, Edgewood). Grade: B+
THE GOOD LIAR. The twisty little tete-a-tete is a fine vehicle for charming British actors Ian McKellan and Helen Mirren, but it's potentially the politest, gentlest movie about a scammer ever. R. (Grand), Grade: C+
JOJO RABBIT. This Oscar candidate balances satire and serious issues as it tells the story of a 10-year-old German boy who has Adolf Hitler as an imaginary friend and wants to be a Nazi. (Ross, Grand). Grade: A
LAST CHRISTMAS. Writer Emma Thompson and director Paul Feig's holiday rom-com "Last Christmas" feels much more in tune with the Hallmark Lifetime approach, just with higher profile stars and a much bigger music budget. PG-13. (Grand, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: C+
MIDWAY. The Pacific theater in World War II is turned into a high-tech extravaganza becoming a rah-rah retro slice of good old Greatest Generation celebration, in the style of "Pearl Harbor" or World War II-era pictures like "Thirty Seconds Over Tokyo." PG-13.(Grand) Grade: C+
PAIN & GLORY. Pedro Almodovar turns to drama to tell the personal story of an aging, ailing Spanish film director, beautifully played by Antonio Banderas. R. (Ross) Grade: A
PLAYING WITH FIRE. This lighthearted romp about tough guy firefighters learning to let their guard down. But it relies on tired, lowbrow comedy tropes and is executed so poorly that it’s not worth the effort. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood) Grade: D+