Screenings 3-13

Opening
BLOODSHOT. Vin Diesel stars as a recently killed solider who is brought back to to become the indestructible superhero Bloodshot in this comic book adaptation that was not screened in advance for critics. PG-13. (Grand, East Park).
EXTRA ORDINARY. This deviously amusing paranormal rom-com convincingly summons the playful spirit of “What We Do in the Shadows” and “Shaun of the Dead” while tossing in a few of its own inspired touches. R. (Grand) Grade: B+
THE HUNT. This cartoonishly violent human hunting picture, has a provocative if underdeveloped premise that carries all the biting social commentary of a late-night comedy sketch. R. (Grand, SouthPointe). Grade: C
I STILL BELIEVE. This tear-jerking romance tells the true story of Christian music star Jeremy Camp and his first wife, who died of ovarian cancer. It was not screened in advance for critics. PG. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe)
THE TRAITOR. Anchored by the performance of Pierfrancesco Favino, this Italian film that tells the true story of the Mafiaoso who collaborated with prosecutors to bring down La Cosa Nostra is one of the best mob movie in years. R. (Ross) Grade: A
WENDY. This reimagining of Peter Pan from the director of "Beasts of the Southern Wild" that puts Wendy at the center of the story now set on a volcanic island is well crafted, but too disjointed to fully connect. PG. (Ross) Grade; b-
Now showing
BIRDS OF PREY. This "twisted story" of DC comic supervillain Harley Quinn is a tribute to cutest, kookiest clown in the comics, and a perfect distillation of her character: sweet, sour and sassy in all the right ways. R. (Grand) Grade: B
THE CALL OF THE WILD. The computer-generated dog fails. Fortunately, Buck plays opposite several solid human actors who can hold up their end of the tale. PG. (Grand, Edgeewood, SouthPointe) Grade: B
EMMA. his adaptation of the famous romantic novel is filled with that simple yet rare thing: pure pleasure. both a loving homage to Jane Austen and a celebration of fashion and decorative arts. PG. (Grand, Edgewood) Grade: B
IMPRACTICAL JOKERS: THE MOVIE. This picture starring the Tenderloins that puts them onstage trying to go back in time was not screened for critics. PG-13. (Grand)
THE INVISIBLE MAN. Director Leight Whannell flips the nature of invisibility from a superpower to a threat in this remake of the 1897 H.G. Wells story and 1933 film that's carried by a fine performance from Elisabeth Moss. R. (Grand, East Park, Edgwood, SouthPointe) Grade: B+
ONWARD.The latest from Disney/Pixar finally brings mainstream representation to fantasy-obsessed metalheads in a warm tale of brotherly love forged during an epic coming-of-age quest, PG. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) PG. Grade: B
SONIC THE HEDGEHOG. This live-action adventure comedy based on the global blockbuster video game franchise from Sega that centers on the infamously brash bright blue hedgehog is good family fun, with a return to manic energy for Jim Carrey. PG. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe). PG. Grade: B-
THE WAY BACK. There is nothing particularly extraordinary about “The Way Back,” except perhaps for Ben Affleck’s performance as a lonely alcoholic who gets a lifeline when he’s asked to coach a high school basketball team. R. (Grand, East Park) Grade: C+