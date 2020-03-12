Screenings 3-13

WENDY. This reimagining of Peter Pan from the director of "Beasts of the Southern Wild" that puts Wendy at the center of the story now set on a volcanic island is well crafted, but too disjointed to fully connect. PG. (Ross) Grade; b-

BIRDS OF PREY. This "twisted story" of DC comic supervillain Harley Quinn is a tribute to cutest, kookiest clown in the comics, and a perfect distillation of her character: sweet, sour and sassy in all the right ways. R. (Grand) Grade: B

THE CALL OF THE WILD. The computer-generated dog fails. Fortunately, Buck plays opposite several solid human actors who can hold up their end of the tale. PG. (Grand, Edgeewood, SouthPointe) Grade: B

EMMA. his adaptation of the famous romantic novel is filled with that simple yet rare thing: pure pleasure. both a loving homage to Jane Austen and a celebration of fashion and decorative arts. PG. (Grand, Edgewood) Grade: B

IMPRACTICAL JOKERS: THE MOVIE. This picture starring the Tenderloins that puts them onstage trying to go back in time was not screened for critics. PG-13. (Grand)