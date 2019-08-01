Opening
BETHANY HAMILTON: UNSTOPPABLE. This documentary looks at professional surfer Bethany Hamilton, from her early years riding the wave through losing her arm to a shark and her courageous, determined comeback. PG. (Edgewood)
FAST & FURIOUS PRESENTS: HOBBS & SHAW. This spinoff of the action series that teams up Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham as reluctant partners. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe). Grade: C+
WILD ROSE. Jessie Buckley delivers a star-making performance -- singing and acting -- as an aspiring Glasgow country singer who wants to go to Nashville in this "A Star is Born" drama that misses most of the genre's cliches. PG-13. (Ross). Grade: B
Now showing
THE LAST BLACK MAN IN SAN FRANCISCO. This beautifully shot cinematic fable about a man's desire to own the mansion he grew up in looks at race, gentrification, history, friendship and a dream that won't die. R. (Ross) Grade: A
THE LION KING. The latest Disney live action remake is a horrific experiment, combining photorealistic animal simulations with celebrity voices into a bizarre Frankenstein's monster of a film, is so unpleasant it manages to ruin the beloved, 1994 hand-drawn original. PG. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: C
ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD. Director Quentin Tarantino's most affectionate and poignant ode yet to the movie business is a breezy, woozy Hollywood fable that luxuriates in the simple pleasures of the movies and the colorful swirl of the Dream Factory's backlot. R. (Grand, East Park) Grade: B+
SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME. The second installment of the "Spider-Man" reboot with Tom Holland as the teenage webslinger doesn't break new ground or push any envelopes, it's a letter to fans that says: Everything will be just fine. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe). Grade: B
STUBER. Nasty, brutish and shrill, this horror movie about the American nightmare of late capitalist economics and unchecked law enforcement masquerading as an “action comedy" is poorly made, violent and deeply unfunny. R. (Grand) Grade: D-
TOY STORY 4. In a season of franchise and sequel fatigue, this imaginative fourth Tony Story picture brightens the summer with a new character, a spork, a highly relatable, laugh-filled story and superb animation. G. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe). Grade: C+
YESTERDAY. This high-concept picture that posits only one man knows the music of the Beatles has a strange story, feels forced and wobbly yet is impossible not to like. PG-13. (Grand) Grade: C+