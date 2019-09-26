Opening
ABOMINABLE. This animated movie about a sweetheart mystical, magical Yeti pulls off its predictable story in a way that's appealing to younger kids without frightening them or boring older kids and parents to death. PG. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: B
AQUARELA. This free-form documentary uses stunning, high definition footage of glaciers calving, cars falling through ice, a sailboat in an ocean storm and a hurricane hitting Miami to look at the power of water. PG. (Ross) Grade: B
BRITNEY RUNS A MARATHON. Comedian Jillian Bell shines in this drama disguised as a comedy about the hard work of changing yourself, playing frumpy Brittany, a New York City party girl/slacker whose body can't keep up with her party-all-day, sleep-all-night routine. R. (Grand, Edgewood) Grade: B.
Now showing
47 METERS DOWN: UNCAGED. This rehash of shark movies that follows two sisters who are invited to cage dive while on holiday in Mexico has little to recommend it beyond cliches. PG-13. (Grand). Grade: D+
AD ASTRA. An astronaut (Brad Pitt) searches for his father (Tommy Lee Jones) internally and literally in this visually captivating, effectively conveyed space drama. R. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe). Grade: B+
DOWNTON ABBEY.This big screen fan service version of the TV hit leans so far, it falls forward onto a fainting couch. It's not a movie, really. It's a commemorative "Downton Abbey" throw pillow. PG. (Grand, East Park, SouthPointe) Grade: C
GOOD BOYS. This sometimes raunchy movie about a group of boys invited to their first middle school party with girls is a sweet "Superbad" for the pre-teen set. R. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood) Grade: B
HUSTLERS. Jennifer Lopez shines in this true story of a group of New York City strippers who, put out by the recession's effects on their Wall Street patrons, start a side con that involves drugging their wealthy marks that spins its wheels until its banger of an ending. R. (Grand, East Park) Grade: C+
IT: CHAPTER TWO. Demonic clown Pennywise returns in this film version of the second half of Stephen King's novel "It," a cinematic fun house of set pieces that explore fears of childhood and adults. R. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: C+
THE LION KING. the latest Disney live action remake is a horrific experiment, combining photorealistic animal simulations with celebrity voices into a bizarre Frankenstein's monster of a film that manages to ruin the beloved 1994 original. PG. (SouthPointe) Grade: C
OFFICIAL SECRETS. Keira Knightley's fine performance carries this well-executed whistleblower film about a British intelligence agent who released a secret U.S. memo to try to stop the 2003 Iraq War. R. (Grand) Grade: B
ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD. Director Quentin Tarantino's most affectionate and poignant ode yet to the movie business is a breezy, woozy Hollywood fable that luxuriates in the simple pleasures of the movies and the colorful swirl of the Dream Factory's back lot. R. (Edgewood) Grade: B+
RAMBO: LAST BLOOD. This haggard, lethargically directed film is the end of the line for Sylvester Stallone's once-iconic character. who lumbers to the finish line in a flaccid, violent slog. R. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: D