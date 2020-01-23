Screenings 1-24

JUST MERCY. While you might hold your breath for a suspenseful, interminable 2.6-second interval before a judge’s final verdict, call “Just Mercy” a split decision, or something like that. PG-13. (Grand), Grade: C

KNIVES OUT. Rian Johnson's fizzy Agatha Christie riff "Knives Out" succeeds as a throwback with more than mere nostalgia on its mind as it entertainingly examines murder mystery tropes. PG-13. (Grand, East Park) Grade: B+

LIKE A BOSS. This comedy about a pair of best friends who run a cosmetics company is a mechanical series of witless yeast infection jokes, or thereabouts, with raunchy humor that falls flat and a dull, predictable story R. (Grand) Grade: D+

LITTLE WOMEN. Writer/director Greta Gerwig's adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's classic novel about four sisters following the Civil War is fresh, sparkling, natural and full of soul. PG. (Grand, Edgewood) Grade: A

PARASITE. The Journal Star's best movie of 2019 so far is director Bong's class-conflict fable about a very poor South Korean family that tries to take advantage of a very rich family that stuns with a world-in-chaos conclusion. R. (Grand) Grade: A