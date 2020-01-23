Screenings 1-24

Opening
THE GENTLEMEN. Kick the tires and you’ll start to realize the story’s a lemon. It’s fairly simple underneath the layers of unreliable narrators and unnecessarily extraneous plot twists, which end up having all the intrigue of a potato. R. (Grand, Edgewood, SouthPointe). Grade: C
THE RESCUE. This Chinese action film about a helicopter rescue pilot was not screened in advance for critics. Not Rated. (Grand)
THE TURNING. This horror film about a woman dealing with a pair of creepy orphans in a haunted house was not screened in advance for critics. PG-13. (Grand, East Park)
Now showing
1917. This astonishing piece of cinematography is designed as two extraordinarily long, unbroken shots to tell the story of the a pair of young English soldiers forced to run through battles and minefields to save a battalion during World War I. R. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: B+
BAD BOYS FOR LIFE. This sequel, 17 years after the last picture, is a loving and skillful tribute to pure 1990s action cinema, and it's a hoot for fans of the Will Smith/Martin Lawrence franchise. R. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood) Grade: B
DOOLITTLE. Everything in this update of the adventures of the doctor who can talk with animals, played by Robert Downey, Jr. feels slapdash and half-rendered; the plot proceeds in a fashion that could be described only as perfunctory. PG. (Grand, Edgewood, SouthPointe). Grade: D
FROZEN 2. A good enough success, the sequel to the Disney animated hit pulls Elsa and her sister Anna into a murky web of Shakespearean political intrigue, a large dose of Scandinavian pagan mythology; late-‘80s/early-‘90s-style power ballads and just enough Olaf (snowman) and Sven (reindeer) for the younger viewers. PG. (SouthPointe). Grade: B
A HIDDEN LIFE. Terrance Malick's artful, thought-provoking film uses the life of an Austrian farmer who refuses to join the Nazi Army in World War II in a meditation on the question of doing the right thing at the risk of one's life. (Ross) Grade: B+
JOJO RABBIT. This Oscar nominee balances satire and serious issues as it tells the story of a 10-year-old German boy who has Adolf Hitler as an imaginary friend and wants to be a Nazi. (Grand). Grade: A
JUMANJI: THE NEXT LEVEL. In this sequel, there’s more jaw-droppingly crazy video game hijinks, and especially, more stars playing personas vastly different from theirs. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, SouthPointe). Grade: C+
JUST MERCY. While you might hold your breath for a suspenseful, interminable 2.6-second interval before a judge’s final verdict, call “Just Mercy” a split decision, or something like that. PG-13. (Grand), Grade: C
KNIVES OUT. Rian Johnson's fizzy Agatha Christie riff "Knives Out" succeeds as a throwback with more than mere nostalgia on its mind as it entertainingly examines murder mystery tropes. PG-13. (Grand, East Park) Grade: B+
LIKE A BOSS. This comedy about a pair of best friends who run a cosmetics company is a mechanical series of witless yeast infection jokes, or thereabouts, with raunchy humor that falls flat and a dull, predictable story R. (Grand) Grade: D+
LITTLE WOMEN. Writer/director Greta Gerwig's adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's classic novel about four sisters following the Civil War is fresh, sparkling, natural and full of soul. PG. (Grand, Edgewood) Grade: A
PARASITE. The Journal Star's best movie of 2019 so far is director Bong's class-conflict fable about a very poor South Korean family that tries to take advantage of a very rich family that stuns with a world-in-chaos conclusion. R. (Grand) Grade: A
STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER. The nine-film 'Star Wars' series all goes out with a fizzle rather than a bang with a harried, hurried story that packs no emotional punch and a throwback so nostalgic the film seems more appropriate for rewatching on VHS. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: C
WAVES. This ambitious, visually innovating heart-rending drama about a South Florida family falling apart feels like two barely jointed together movies rather an a single cohesive film. R. (Ross) Grade: B