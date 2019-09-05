Opening
DAVID CROSBY: REMEMBER MY NAME. his documentary takes an unflinching, ultimately moving look at the life of rock star David Crosby from co-founding the Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash through his addiction and imprisonment up to today. R. (Ross) Grade: A
IT: CHAPTER TWO. Demonic clown Pennywise returns in this film version of the second half of Stephen King's novel "It," a cinematic funhouse of set pieces that explore fears of childhood and adults. R. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: C+
Now showing
AFTER THE WEDDING. This soapy gender-flipped remake of an Oscar-nominated Danish film is worth watching for the performances of Julianne Moore and Michelle Williams. PG-13. (Ross) Grade: B
ANGEL HAS FALLEN. The latest installment of the "Has Fallen" franchise takes a "Three Days of the Condor" turn while exploring more deeply its everyman hero, played by Gerard Butler. R. (Grand, East Park) Grade: C+
THE ART OF RACING IN THE RAIN. This adaptation of the book about a race car driver and his dog, told from the dog's point of view, wears a little thin. Even so, it's a league above some recent dog-tearjerkers. PG. (Edgewood) Grade: C
BENNETT'S WAR. This blandly generic film about an injured soldier who recovers from his wounds by getting back on his motorcycle is more of an endurance test for the audience than uplifting cinema. PG-13. (Grand) Grade: C-
FAST & FURIOUS PRESENTS: HOBBS & SHAW. This spinoff of the action series that teams up Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham as reluctant partners. PG-13. (East Park, SouthPointe). Grade: C+
GOOD BOYS. This sometimes raunchy movie about a group of boys invited to their first middle school party with girls is a sweet "Superbad" for the pre-teen set. R. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood) Grade: B
THE LION KING. The latest Disney live action remake is a horrific experiment, combining photorealistic animal simulations with celebrity voices into a bizarre Frankenstein's monster of a film, is so unpleasant it manages to ruin the beloved, 1994 hand-drawn original. PG. (Edgewood) Grade: C
ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD. Director Quentin Tarantino's most affectionate and poignant ode yet to the movie business is a breezy, woozy Hollywood fable that luxuriates in the simple pleasures of the movies and the colorful swirl of the Dream Factory's back lot. R. (Grand, Edgewood) Grade: B+
OVERCOMER. This faith-based film about a high school coach trying to cope with economic change who is inspired by an athlete never fully connects due to poor writing and sloppy execution. PG. (Grand, SouthPointe) Grade: C-
THE PEANUT BUTTER FALCON. Zach Gottsagen and Shia LaBeouf give superb performances as a man with Down syndrome and a down-on-his-luck fisherman who wander around North Carolina trying to find themselves in this Mark Twain-esque story. PG-13. (Grand, East Park) Grade: A
READY OR NOT. A young bride who joins her new husband's strange family and finds herself fighting for her survival in this dead-pan funny, take-down-of-the-rich horror thriller. R (Grand) Grade: B
SCARY STORIES TO TELL IN THE DARK. Teens in a small town in the 1960s discover a book of terror tales that start to come true in this well-done horror film. PG-13. (Grand, SouthPointe) Grade: B+
TOY STORY 4. In a season of sequel fatigue, the imaginative fourth "Toy Story" movie adds a new character, a highly relatable, laugh-filled story and superb animation. G. (Edgewood) Grade: C+