Opening
AD ASTRA. An astronaut (Brad Pitt) searches for his father (Tommy Lee Jones) internally and literally in this visually captivating, effectively conveyed space drama. R. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe). Grade: B+
DOWNTON ABBEY.This big screen fan service version of the TV hit leans so far, it falls forward onto a fainting couch. It's not a movie, really. It's a commemorative "Downton Abbey" throw pillow. PG. (Grand, East Park, SouthPointe) Grade: C
LINDA RONSTADT: THE SOUND OF MY VOICE. This touching documentary looks at the life and career of Linda Ronstadt through her recollections, those of her famous collaborators and vintage footage. PG-13. (Ross) Grade: B+
ORIGINAL SECRETS. Keira Knightley's fine performance carries this well-executed whistleblower film about a British intelligence agent who released a secret U.S. memo to try to stop the 2003 Iraq War. R. (Grand) Grade: B
RAMBO: LAST BLOOD. Sylvester Stallone returns as John Rambo in this series ending revenge thriller that was not screened in advance for critics. R. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe)
TONI MORRISON: THE PIECES THAT I AM. This documentary, released just before her death this year at age 88, is a loving tribute to the Nobel Prize winning novelist of the African American experience. PG-13. (Ross) Grade: B+
TOYKO GHOUL S. This Japanese monster movie was not screened in advance for critics. Not Rated. (Grand)
Now showing
ANGEL HAS FALLEN. The latest installment of the "Has Fallen" franchise takes a "Three Days of the Condor" turn while exploring more deeply its everyman hero, played by Gerard Butler. R. (Grand) Grade: C+
FAST & FURIOUS PRESENTS: HOBBS & SHAW. This spinoff of the action series that teams up Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham as reluctant partners. PG-13. (SouthPointe). Grade: C+
THE GOLDFINCH. This adaptation of Donna Tarrt's Pulitzer Prize winning novel is simpering and dull, devoid of tension, an overwrought and uninvolving film that is both a personal drama and a crime mystery, but also neither of those things, and nearly, nothing at all. R. (Grand, Edgewood) Grade: C-
GOOD BOYS. This sometimes raunchy movie about a group of boys invited to their first middle school party with girls is a sweet "Superbad" for the pre-teen set. R. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood) Grade: B
HUSTLERS. Jennifer Lopez shines in this true story of a group of New York City strippers who, put out by the recession's effects on their Wall Street patrons, start a side con that involves drugging their wealthy marks that spins its wheels until its banger of an ending. R. (Grand, East Park) Grade: C+
IT: CHAPTER TWO. Demonic clown Pennywise returns in this film version of the second half of Stephen King's novel "It," a cinematic funhouse of set pieces that explore fears of childhood and adults. R. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: C+
THE LION KING. the latest Disney live action remake is a horrific experiment, combining photorealistic animal simulations with celebrity voices into a bizarre Frankenstein's monster of a film that manages to ruin the beloved 1994 original. PG. (SouthPointe) Grade: C
ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD. Director Quentin Tarantino's most affectionate and poignant ode yet to the movie business is a breezy, woozy Hollywood fable that luxuriates in the simple pleasures of the movies and the colorful swirl of the Dream Factory's back lot. R. (Edgewood) Grade: B+
OVERCOMER. This faith-based film about a high school coach trying to cope with economic change who is inspired by an athlete never fully connects due to poor writing and sloppy execution. PG. (SouthPointe) Grade: C-
READY OR NOT. A young bride who joins her new husband's strange family and finds herself fighting for her survival in this dead-pan funny, take-down-of-the-rich horror thriller. R (Grand) Grade: B